The season really starts tonight.
Win and move on.
Lose and turn in the pads.
No. 5 Carey visits No. 4 Notus tonight in the 1AD1 football quarterfinals.
Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
“We are hoping to collapse any dreams Notus has in the game by making a statement early,” Panthers head coach Lane Kirkland said.
“Notus has Carter Woodland—fast, quick and deceptive. They have a lot of size in their O-line and a handful of kids with above average speed. They run and pass effectively and seem to rely on speed to get it done.”
Carey is looking to put Notus on notice.
“Coach (Lane) Durtschi has a great defensive scheme for every opponent. Attack from every angle at max effort and disrupt execution with speed, twists, stunts and blitzes. Thats the plan.”
The Pirates lost in the state quarterfinals last year, 42-12, to Butte County.
A division lower, the Panthers dropped a 30-25 decision to Kendrick a season ago in the 1AD2 Milk Bowl at the Kibbie Dome.
Carey has been rather impressive in its initial voyage into the 1AD1 classification.
After opening the season with a six-turnover 7-0 loss to Grace—seeded No. 2 in the playoffs—the Panthers defeated No. 6 Butte County, 34-28, and No. 8 Lighthouse Christian, 36-6, before a 42-36 loss to No. 1 Oakley.
Kirkland’s crew has not lost since, outscoring its opponents 328-42.
“We have become more confident, more diverse and risen to the level of D1 football this season,” Kirkland said. “We said in the beginning that we would have to be better prepared, more conditioned, and smarter for every game this year.
“We have done that. The kids have done that, and we are gaining a bunch of confidence and creative excitement.”
The Panthers finished atop the 1AD1 MaxPreps rankings.
They are followed by Oakley, Grace, Butte County, Kamiah, Raft River, Notus, Murtaugh and Lighthouse Christian.
Carey is No. 27 in the nation in the MaxPreps Rankings. Kendrick is No. 29, Oakley No. 30, Dietrich 37, Grace No. 43 and Butte County No. 44.
The Panthers’ offense does not have a lot of players, but the options Carey has are potent.
Riley Morey, Carsn Perkes, Colton Larna and Conner Simpson—all seniors—have a combined 67 receptions for 1,191 yards and 19 touchdowns. Morey has 10 of those scores.
Sophomore Preston Wood has distributed the ball well between the four. He has done nothing but get better throughout the season.
Wood is 65-for-110 for 1,095 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Simpson and Larna lead the rushing attack.
The dynamic duo has combined for 143 rushes, 1,263 yards and 23 touchdowns. Those stats are split pretty evenly.
Junior Nik Versis leads the defense in tackles. He is followed by senior Ellis Jensen, sophomore AJ Black, Perkes, Larna, Wood and Morey.
Morey enters this on follow back-to-back weeks with a pick-six. He went for 100 yards in last week’s 70-6 win over Idaho City and for 90 yards in the 50-0 triumph over Raft River.
“We are really proud of what this group has accomplished this year,” Kirkland said. “They have proved they can play with the big boys and can hang with anyone. That has been so satisfying and rewarding.
“We knew we could, and we have. Our season goals are not yet complete. We have a long history with the Pirates, dating back to 1992.”
Notus (7-1) has won seven in a row since a season-opening loss (36-0) to Kendrick.
The Pirates have outscored their opponents 455-102 in that stretch. ￼
