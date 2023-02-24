23-02-24-carey-team-mike

The Carey boys’ basketball team won the 1AD1 District Championship with a 53-51 victory over Castleford on Feb. 21 at CSI. The Panthers head to the state tournament on March 2 at Vallivue High School.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

This one was far from easy and that was expected.

“We never quit,” senior Carsn Perkes said.

The game had it all. Ebbs. Flows. Ups. Downs. Good and bad.

Carsn Perkes secured Carey’s state berth with a coast-to-coast bucket.

