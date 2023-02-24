This one was far from easy and that was expected.
“We never quit,” senior Carsn Perkes said.
The game had it all. Ebbs. Flows. Ups. Downs. Good and bad.
In front of a loud and invested crowd at CSI, Perkes took an inbounds pass from Owen Parke and went coast-to-coast. His floater in the lane bounced in with 2.6 seconds remaining to give the Carey boys’ basketball team a 53-51 victory over Castleford in the 1AD1 District championship game on Feb. 21.
“In practice I’ve probably made that a thousand times,” said Perkes, who totaled a game-high 27 points.
The Panthers head to the state tournament for the 18th straight season. It begins March 2 at Vallivue High School. The championship contest is set for 11:30 a.m. on March 4 at the Ford Idaho Center.
“He’s the best player on our team and he’s gonna do what he needs to,” Carey senior Riley Morey said of Perkes. “I do my best to get people off of him so he can score.”
Added Parke, “We knew who was going to get the last shot—Carsn. We did everything we could to get him open and give him the opportunity to do that.”
Castleford’s Santi Alvarado scored with 11.3 seconds remaining to knot the score at 51.
“I was just, ‘get me the ball,’” Perkes said. “I was clapping. I wanted it. I don’t even know how much time was left. I just knew I had to hurry. I ran as fast as I could.”
“We figured if it was in his hands, we were gonna win,” veteran head coach Dick Simpson said.
The Carey portion of the large crowd erupted.
“The crowd was so loud. I’ve never been in such a loud place before,” said Parke, who finished with 11 points. “It was just awesome. I loved it. I enjoy the crowd. I love it when you hit a shot and it just explodes. I love the momentum that comes with it.”
It was a great atmosphere for a championship game.
“When we last played them (Jan. 10, a 64-59 Castleford win), we were not quite playing as a complete team unit,” Parke said. “Now we’re all playing together and firing on all cylinders.”
The Panthers have won 10 of their last 12 since that loss, including the last four in a row.
The fourth quarter was not an easy one for Carey.
Perkes canned two free throws 19 seconds into the period for a 42-32 lead. Carey’s next bucket came on a huge three-pointer from Parke at 4:44. Parke then hit two freebies at 2:40 and Perkes a shot at 1:09 for a 49-46 lead.
“We just regroup,” Morey said of the adversity during the game. “We get together. We say it’s our fault and we move on to the next play. It’s in the past and you can’t do anything to change that.”
As many runs as the Wolves made on the Panthers, the lead never changed hands and that was paramount for the winners.
“We all know that we play better when we’re working together, we’re all on the same page and we’re happy,” senior point guard Conner Simpson said. “We make one little mistake, we cheer each other on, we cheer each other up and get it the next play.”
After Perkes’ basket with 69 seconds left, the Wolves answered with a designed play to get Jayme Ramos a look at a three and he buried it with 27.1 seconds showing.
“We’ve played a lot of hard games and there’s been yelling,” Perkes said. “We just learned throughout the season that it’s much better to just play hard and it will work itself out.”
Perkes was fouled 6.5 seconds later, and he calmly went to the line and swished both.
This is the Panthers’ first season in 1AD1 and to head back to the state tournament with a district championship in tow is rather satisfying. “We knew we were coming into a bigger conference, a lot more competitive teams,” Parke said. “I guess we just embraced it. We’re the smallest team in the conference, let’s go run with that, let’s have an underdog story.”
“It’s nice to know that we can compete with the division above us,” Morey said.
“We came up a division, and this is a tough division to play in,” Conner Simpson said. “We came into this conference; we stepped up and we got the win tonight to give us a chance at state.
“Every game is tough. We know when we pull out the ugly ones, the good ones, it just gives us confidence and momentum and we have good momentum going into state.”
The Panthers did a masterful job answering everything the Wolves did in the third quarter.
Buckets by Castleford to open the quarter were answered by Morey and sophomore Preston Wood. Simpson then scored at 5:13 and 4:37 for a 35-25 cushion.
Castleford scored three points and Perkes hit a shot at 3:24. After Alvarado netted a pair of freebies, Perkes answered with a trey for a 40-30 lead at 1:45. Alvarado scored 14 seconds later, and the Panthers held a 40-32 lead entering the final eight minutes. ￼
