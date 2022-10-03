Carey-fb-Kirkland-Wood

Carey head football coach Lane Kirkland talks to sophomore quarterback Preston Wood during the first half of a loss to Oakley. The Panthers visit Valley tonight.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

The Carey football team took care of business.

Quickly.

The Panthers scored 30 points in the first quarter and cruised to an 88-8 victory at Valley on Sept. 30 in a Snake River Conference matchup.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments