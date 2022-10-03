The Carey football team took care of business.
Quickly.
The Panthers scored 30 points in the first quarter and cruised to an 88-8 victory at Valley on Sept. 30 in a Snake River Conference matchup.
"I was real proud of our team for playing at our level from the get-go and simply playing our game," head coach Lane Kirkland said.
Carey scored 10 straight touchdowns on offense and sprinkled in two pick-sixes in raising its record to 3-2.
"Everyone got a chance to play off the sideline, and we had a great time cheering for each other and playing the game we love," Kirkland said. "Lots of kids scored, kicked-off, tackled and made great plays."
Senior Carsn Perkes intercepted a pass and returned it 42 yards to pay dirt on Valley's first possession, and the Panthers were off and running.
Perkes, Conner Simpson, Riley Morey, Matt Young and Nik Versis all scored twice.
Sophomore quarterback Preston Wood was 9-for-11 for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Hagen Hennefer was 2-for-3 for 66 yards and a score. Six players caught passes.
The Panthers ran the ball 21 times for 174 yards and five touchdowns. They ran 36 offensive plays. Valley ran 79.
Ellis Jensen led the defense with 14 tackles. He also scored on a 30-yard run. Versis collected 11 tackles, Young nine, Wood seven, and AJ Black and Colton Larna each had six.
Carey welcomes Glenns Ferry (1-4, 1-2 in conference) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Derrick Parke Memorial Field.
CAREY 88, VALLEY 8
Carey 30 46 12 0—88
Valley 0 0 8 0— 8
C: Perkes 42 interception return (Larna run)
C: Simpson 4 run (Larna run)
C: Larna 24 pass from Wood (Larna run)
C: Morey 11 run (Perkes pass from Wood)
C: Young 9 interception return (Simpson pass from Wood)
C: Perkes 51 pass from Wood (Jensen run)
C: Jensen 30 run (Black pass from Wood)
C: Morey 14 pass from Wood (pass failed)
C: Simpson 36 run (Perkes pass from Wood)
C: Young 30 pass from Hennefer (Hennefer run)
C: Versis 25 run (pass failed)
V: Hardy 8 run (Shobe pass from Hardy)
C: Versis 53 kickoff return (pass failed)
RUSHING: Carey: Jensen 2-59, Simpson 4-54, Versis 2-24, Hennefer 4-16, Morey 1-11, Larna 1-5, Parke 1-1, Hoy 3-0, Team 1-(-2). Valley: Hardy 18-76, Damian 17-73, Jones 4-7, Lukes 1-3, Roseborough 1-0, Team 4-(-23).
PASSING: Carey: Wood 9-11-0-3, 174 yards; Hennefer 2-3-0-1, 66 yards. Valley: Hardy 6-16-3-0, 74 yards; Jones 7-16-1-0, 40 yards.
RECEIVING: Perkes 2-79, Larna 3-51, Black 1-36, Morey 3-33, Young 1-30, Simpson 1-11. Valley: #10 4-61, Lukes 2-14, Hardy 2-12, Malone 2-12, Shobe 2-11, Estrada 1-4.
FIRST DOWNS: Carey 18. Valley 11.
PENALTIES: Carey 2-30. Valley 0-0.
