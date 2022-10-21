It’s Senior Night in a game that means a lot.
A lot.
Carey welcomes Raft River to Derrick Parke Memorial Field tonight in a contest that will determine second place in the 1AD1 Snake River Conference.
Updated: October 21, 2022 @ 7:00 am
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
It is also Lane Kirkland’s last regular-season game as head coach.
“Senior Night is always a special one,” he said. “It’s a night to honor and thank the young men that have given a lot of effort and time to a sport they love to play.
“It’s a special night for me particularly because I have been their football coach for six consecutive years—as I serve as junior high football coach as well. This senior night will be a unique one, as I will be stepping down as the head football coach at this season’s end.
“It will also be special as my last son, and kid, Teegan, will be graduating.”
A victory tonight most likely will give the Panthers a home playoff game next week. A loss and it’s up for grabs.
“I am grateful and feel so blessed to fulfill a childhood dream and be the head coach at my alma mater and follow in my father’s footsteps,” Kirkland said. “We have had the greatest run in Idaho 8-man football history, built this program to the max, had so many talented and dedicated athletes, loyal parents, and tremendous community and school support over the years.
“There truly is no better place to coach and teach than at Carey High School. I will miss it, but it is time to turn my attention more to those I love and be a State Champion husband, father, son and grandpa (with five grandkids).
“I will still continue to teach, coach junior high football and track and field until retirement.”
Kirkland, a 1989 Carey graduate, has been the head coach since 2001, is 192-41 in his career with five state championships. He took the reins from his father.
Heber Kirkland had a 121-51 record in 19 seasons. From 1991-98 his teams won two state championships, while going undefeated, and finished runner-up three times. Those squads went 78-9.
“I know the boys will fight hard Friday night against the Trojans,” Kirkland said. “I have no doubt. We definitely want to play one more home game and will hold nothing back.”
Carey has won three in a row, scoring 69.3 points per game.
“Winning breeds winning, and we are on a roll,” Kirkland said. “We are getting better every week and peaking at the right time.”
Both teams come in at 5-2. Raft River lost at Butte County, 38-14, last week.
“This is a battle of last year’s two state runner-ups in 8-man football,” Kirkland said. “They have tradition. They have pride. They have great coaches, and they have some great players.
“They are smaller and quick like us, and they never quit. I expect us to rise to the challenge and take care of business Panther style on senior night.
“I love these senior boys like my own sons. I am so proud of them. I appreciate their dedication, friendship and camaraderie.
“We are going ‘all out’ together.” ￼
