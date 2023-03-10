WhitleyDrage@

Whitley Drage returns for her second season with the Carey golf team.

 Courtesy photo

The Carey golf team is in its second year of existence, and head coach Lee Jay Cook is looking forward to its six players making progress as the year progresses.

Juniors Hagen Hennefer and Whitley Drage are returning.

“This golf team really came about by a few kids asking to golf that didn’t participate in track, our only spring-offered sport,” Cook said. “Last year I agreed, and they and their parents took on the season on their own. They practiced and drove to each event.

