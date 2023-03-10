The Carey golf team is in its second year of existence, and head coach Lee Jay Cook is looking forward to its six players making progress as the year progresses.
Juniors Hagen Hennefer and Whitley Drage are returning.
“This golf team really came about by a few kids asking to golf that didn’t participate in track, our only spring-offered sport,” Cook said. “Last year I agreed, and they and their parents took on the season on their own. They practiced and drove to each event.
“This year with more interest, we signed up for more meets and will practice more as a team as well as drive to the meets as a team. We have had some gracious donors help with getting things rolling and buy the school Carey golf bags and some golf attire for the kids to wear. Good things are to come for Carey golf.”
Drage is the only female on the team. Hennefer is joined by junior Owen Parke and freshmen Stockton Sears, Roscoe Colton and Gabe Saili.
The boys are eligible to qualify as a team for the district and state tournaments. They also have the opportunity to qualify as individuals.
Drage will be eligible to qualify for those tournaments as an individual.
“I’m excited to get this golf team going this year,” Cook said. “The kids show some real excitement and enthusiasm to play and learn the game of golf.
“We have some experienced golfers and some kids that are fairly new to the game. My goal for all these kids is to get as much practice as possible and compete competitively each weekly tournament.”
The closest golf course to Carey High School is the 56-mile trek to Ranch 93 in Jerome.
“Our plan for now is to drive to Jerome 93 once a week for on-course practice,” Cook said. “The other days will be working on swings indoor with waffle ball training and putting. We will also work on conditioning to keep the kids in walking shape and strength. Lots of miles put in pushing a cart bag or carrying their golf bag for 18 holes.
“If and when the snow melts, we also have a couple hundred range balls to hit outside of the practice field.”
CAREY SCHEDULE
April 11, Rivers Edge, Burley
April 25, Twin Falls Muni
May 5, District Tournament
May 15-16, State Tournament ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In