Carey head coach Merilee Sears and assistant coach Teresa Smith shout instructions to the players during the victory over Shoshone. The Panthers play Raft River at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Jerome High School for a berth in the state tournament.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

The Carey girls’ basketball team will play in massive win-or-go-home game on Feb. 9.

The Panthers completed a come-from-behind victory over Lighthouse Christian, 46-39, in overtime in the 1AD1 District Tournament at CSI on Feb. 7, setting up a date with Raft River at 7 p.m. at Jerome High School for a berth in the state tournament.

Carey trailed Lighthouse 37-35 after the Lions’ Jordan Wolverton made a basket.

