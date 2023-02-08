The Carey girls’ basketball team will play in massive win-or-go-home game on Feb. 9.
The Panthers completed a come-from-behind victory over Lighthouse Christian, 46-39, in overtime in the 1AD1 District Tournament at CSI on Feb. 7, setting up a date with Raft River at 7 p.m. at Jerome High School for a berth in the state tournament.
Carey trailed Lighthouse 37-35 after the Lions’ Jordan Wolverton made a basket.
Panthers junior Rylie Quillin made a pair of free throws at 1:23 to tie things up.
That’s where it ended at regulation as neither team could score.
Carey senior Shayli Smith had two more freebies early in the OT and that was a theme for the Panthers. Smith and senior Katie Mecham each made a free throw to go up 41-39.
Wolverton made two freebies and Vargas hit 3-of-4 for a 44-39 lead.
Vargas then hit two more and Carey left CSI with a 46-39 victory to extend its season.
“I am extremely proud of the girls and their fight,” head coach Merilee Sears said. “They just never quit.”
Quillin made a basket in the fourth quarter to give the Panthers a 35-28 lead and all looked good.
Then Wolverton canned a three, Bele Rogers hit two free throws and Brooklyn Ramirez hit a pair of freebies to tie things up. Wolverton then made a basket for a 37-35 Lions advantage.
Wolverton finished with 15 points and Roges had nine.
Carey was 9-for-12 from the free throw line in overtime, and 23-for-31 for the game.
Quillin led the Panthers with 14 points, Vargas had 12 and Mecham 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In