At this time of year, it's win and advance and that's what the Carey girls' basketball team did on Saturday.

The Panthers defeated Shoshone, 44-37, in the win-or-go-home portion of the 1AD1 District Tournament on Feb. 4 at Jerome High School and advanced to play Lighthouse Christian at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 at CSI.

The Lions defeated Murtaugh, 45-44, before Carey took the court.

