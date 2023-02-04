At this time of year, it's win and advance and that's what the Carey girls' basketball team did on Saturday.
The Panthers defeated Shoshone, 44-37, in the win-or-go-home portion of the 1AD1 District Tournament on Feb. 4 at Jerome High School and advanced to play Lighthouse Christian at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 at CSI.
The Lions defeated Murtaugh, 45-44, before Carey took the court.
"They're gonna come in super confident but so are we," Carey senior point guard Berenice Vargas said. The teams played each other to open the tournament and Carey used a 13-5 fourth quarter for a 37-35 win.
"I think our confidence is higher than theirs is right now just because of all the things that have happened to us. It just fuels us."
The Panthers were playing without senior standout Jane Parke, who was on the bench in street clothes.
"When we played Shoshone at Shoshone in the regular season, we didn't have Jane that night either," head coach Merilee Sears said of the 39-37 victory on Jan. 23. "We already beat them once without her so you know you can beat them again. It was probably a nice blessing in disguise that day because they knew they could win tonight."
Carey held a 17-11 lead late in the first half and closed on a 7-2 run to take a 24-13 lead into halftime.
Vargas canned a three, senior Shayli Smith scored on a Vargas pass and sophomore Paige Black had a putback.
Smith buried a three early in the third period for a 27-16 lead, but the Panthers would not score the rest of the quarter and the Indians trailed 27-22 heading into the final eight minutes.
"We had to start (the fourth quarter) definitely with no one-pass shots," Vargas said. "We had to keep running our offense, keep moving. We settled for the shot (in the third quarter) instead of keep fighting for that layup."
That's what Carey got to start the fourth period.
Senior Katie Mecham scored a bunny from Vargas at 7:09 for a 29-24 lead. Black made another bunny, this from Mecham, to make it 31-26 and made another, this from Smith, at 3:55 for a 33-29 cushion. Vargas made it 35-29 13 seconds later after a steal.
"We took way too many threes," Sears said of the third period. "It's knowing what the score is and what shots do we need? Ultimately that's why they had three fouls and we had 10 is because we were launching threes and they were attacking the basket.
"We had to have a reminder (between quarters). I'm super proud of our girls. Today there was a lot of emotions for all of them. The last time we walked out of this gym (on Feb. 2) it was to the hospital.
"Walking back in they had a lot of emotions, but I thought they all did extremely well. They are playing for Jane. They love her. That's their teammate. As hard as it is to watch her sit there, we're glad she's healthy."
Shoshone's Justice Kelly made a free throw at 2:25 to close the gap to 36-33. Carey scored the next six points in 51 seconds—three Vargas free throws, a Black freebie and a Black basket—to lead by nine. The Indians' Karlie Chapman netted a three at 1:15 to make it 42-36.
"I always tell my girls that basketball is a game of runs, you've just got to go on bigger runs than the other team," Sears said. "They're gonna come back and they're gonna make their runs."
Vargas led all scorers with 19 points. Black finished with nine points, Smith had seven and Mecham six. The Panthers had a tough night at the line, going 10-for-23.
Shoshone, who's coach Tim Chapman coached his last game after 32 years at the school, was 19-for-27 from the stripe. Kelly had 13 points and Chapman 12.
Carey played the second half of the Feb. 2 loss to Oakley without Parke and outscored the Hornets, 23-22.
"That gave me confidence, definitely," Vargas said. "I want it for her now, and she's my best friend. I just want it for her now and that gives me all the confidence in the world.
"With what happened to our teammate, it makes us want it for her. We all played for her tonight."
