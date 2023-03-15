21-05-19 Carey track@272.jpg

Carey senior Shayli Smith won the Division 1A state championship in the 100 hurdles a year ago at 16.28. She was also a state champion in the high jump.

 Courtesy photo

The Carey girls’ track team won three state championships a year ago—two individually and one as a relay team.

Senior Shayli Smith returns to defend her titles in the 100 hurdles (16.28) and high jump (5-0).

Junior Mialee Hennefer and sophomore Ashley Zarate are back and were members of the winning 4x100 relay squad (51.19).

