The Carey girls’ track team won three state championships a year ago—two individually and one as a relay team.
Senior Shayli Smith returns to defend her titles in the 100 hurdles (16.28) and high jump (5-0).
Junior Mialee Hennefer and sophomore Ashley Zarate are back and were members of the winning 4x100 relay squad (51.19).
Zarate and Smith were members of the second place 4x200 team (1:48.23), and Zarate and junior Olivia Nilsen were a part of the sixth place 4x400 quartet (4:28.30).
“This year we have the largest turnout in Carey Girls track and field history with 28,” head coach Lane Kirkland said. “Kids want to be a part of something fun, stay fit, and be competitors in this individual sport. This group gets along with each other really well and they love to have fun and work hard. I think it is going to be a great year.”
The Panthers finished the state meet in fourth place with 58 points.
Zarate placed fourth in the 100 (13.26) and seventh in the 200 (27.20) last season. Smith took fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.27).
“We have several state medalists and state champion girls coming back this season,” Kirkland said. “State champions bring a special, secret driving force with them that I have seen trickle into the entire squad and catch everyone on fire.
“Success creates excitement, and excitement creates success. It will be fun to watch this group grow and progress.”
Kirkland and the staff must replace some talented seniors who graduated, none more than Lexi Nachtman and Kourtney Patterson, who were the other two members of the aforementioned relay teams. Patterson also finished third in the long jump at 16-2.5.
“Each event will have three-to-four Carey girls in it, except the pole vault,” Kirkland said. “That means a lot of teamwork and competitive growth in our own program is going to transfer into every meet this year and produce a bunch of PRs.
“I expect us to have solid competitors in every event. All we want our athletes to do is strive for weekly improvement and always give their best.”
CAREY GIRLS TRACK ROSTER
Seniors (6): Lilya Armstrong, Jadyn Calhoun, Brittney Farnworth, Kelsey Hill, Shayli Smith, Berenice Vargas.
Juniors (9): Yaravi Gamino, Maddie Bennion, Mialee Hennefer, Reese Hill, Olivia Nilsen, Sherlyn Rodriguez, Rylie Quillin, Solstice Saxton, Leecee Reay.
Sophomores (6): Meredith Hoskins, Ashley Zarate, Elise Patterson, Yaire Ruiz, Heidi Rojas.
Freshmen (7): Sheridan May, Evelyn Nilsen, Viviana Palomera, Kora Parke, Jordyn Bennion, Abby Whittier, Carol Hatch.
CAREY TRACK SCHEDULE
March 16, at Valley Invitational, 2 p.m.
March 31, at Firth Cougar Classic, Noon
April 6, at Jennifer Crystal Invitational, 1 p.m.
April 13, Lee Cook Invitational, 1 p.m.
April 15, at Grizzly Invitational, 8:45 a.m.
April 21, at DirectCom Invitational, 10 a.m.
April 25, at Fred Simpson Invitational, Noon
April 28-29, at Tiger/Grizz Invitational
May 4, SRC Championship, 2 p.m.
May 11-12, District IV Meet, 2 p.m.
May 19-20, State Meet, TBA ￼
