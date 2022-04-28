Carey junior Shayli Smith brought in 40 points for the Panthers girls track and field team at the Fred Simpson Invitational at Butte County High School on Tuesday, taking four first places in the meet.
Smith won the 100-meter intermediate hurdles (16.06 seconds), 300-meter intermediate hurdles (49.53 seconds), high jump (4 feet, 7 inches) and was a part of the first-place 4x200-meter relay team.
The 4x200 team of freshman Ashley Zarate, senior Lexi Nachtman, senior Kourtney Patterson and Smith finished with a time of 1 minute, 49.69 seconds. Patterson also took third in the long jump (15-7.50).
The sprint medley relay (SMR) team of sophomore Mialee Hennefer, Nachtman, Zarate and Patterson took third with 1:58.50, behindsecond-place Murtaugh (1:57.43) and Rockland (1:56.25), which took first.
Smith’s 40 points were nearly half of the Panther's team total of 86, which landed Carey in third overall. Murtaugh (105.5) and Salmon (113.5) paced the girls meet.
In the girls 100 meters, Zarate (13.66 seconds) finished second behind Murtaugh senior Kennedy Cummins (13.16 seconds), who took first. The Carey girls saw three finishers in the top-10, with senior Ally Colton (14.10 seconds) taking ninth and freshman Leecee Reay (14.13) taking 10th.
The Carey female sprinters kept it going in the 200-meter sprint, as Nachtman (28.04 seconds) took second, sophomore Olivia Nilsen (29.11) took fifth, Hennefer (29.85) took eighth and Colton (29.95) took ninth. Murtaugh sophomore Adysyn Stanger won the event with a time of 27.46 seconds.
Colton also made points by taking second in the triple jump (30-6.50) and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.23).
The Carey boys took eighth overall with 38 points. The relay teams led the way, as the 4x100 team of junior Connor Simpson, freshman AJ Black, junior Ellis Jensen and freshman Matt Young took first with 47.24 seconds.
The 4x200 team (Simpson, Black, Young and senior Chase Bennion) took second with 1:38.77, and the sprint-medley team of Simpson, Black, Young and Bennion took second with 3:53.24.
Next for the Carey track and field team is an away meet at the Monte Andrus Invitational at Valley High School on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In