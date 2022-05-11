Scoring balance and depth propelled the host Carey High School girls track and field team to the Sawtooth Conference championship Thursday on a lovely spring day at Derrick Parke Memorial Field in Carey.
The Carey girls piled up 170 points (39 sprints, 38 hurdles, 33 relays, 53 field) to out-distance Castleford (136 points), with Sun Valley Community School (70) a strong third.
The Hansen Huskies (142) slipped past Carey (136) for the boys’ championship.
“This has been an outstanding group of girls to work with,” Carey girls head coach Lane Kirkland said. “They work hard, work together, and really did well to defend the conference title.”
Among nine competing schools, the Carey girls captured first place in nine of the 17 events. Leading the way with three golds was junior Shayli Smith, the girls’ high-point winner with 32.5 points.
Smith swept the two hurdles events, including a tight 300-meter intermediate hurdle final with Hagerman senior Dalli Elison. Smith added the high jump win and joined the winning 4x200m relay.
The boys high point winner was Hansen senior Jacob Pittman with 32.5 points over Carey junior Carsn Perkes, 32 points. Pittman swept the triple jump and long jump, then won the 100m dash over Perkes and anchored Hansen’s winning 4x100m relay.
Perkes (200m dash, high jump) was one of several individual double winners Thursday. Others included Carey freshman Ashley Zarate (100m and 200m dashes) and Camas County senior Leslie Staley (1,600m and 3,200m distance runs).
Other gold medalists included, from Carey, senior Ashton Drage (3,200m), senior Kourtney Patterson (long jump) and senior Ally Colton (triple jump); and, from Sun Valley, junior Brady Giles (300m hurdles), sophomore Mia Hansmeyer (400) and freshman Keityn Young (800).
The Carey girls’ relay winners were the 4x100m team (Zarate, Leecee Reay, Mialee Hennefer, Patterson) and the 4x200m group (Zarate, Colton, Smith, Patterson).
Sun Valley Community School boasted the girls 800m sprint medley gold medalists (Niki Cohen, Hansmeyer, Anabel Viesturs, Saba Grossman). Winning the boys’ 4x400m relay was Camas County of Fairfield (Troy Smith, Marcus Staley, Dawson Kramer, Tristen Smith).
Carey’s second-place individuals were Perkes (100m), Patterson (400m), Riley Morey (400m), Drage (800m), Marcus Richcreek (shotput) and Matt Young (triple jump). Placing second for Camas County was Troy Smith (110m and 300m hurdles). Sun Valley’s Mikayla Wesley (1600m, 3200m) was also second.
The Hansen boys outscore Carey in the sprints and field to pull out their narrow six-point team title. Hansen had points on sprints (42), distances (3), hurdles (20), relays (20) and field (57). Carey amassed points on sprints (33), distances (24), hurdles (5), relays (30) and field (44).
The 12-school 4th District 1A track and field meet will be staged Thursday and Friday, May 12-13, at Murtaugh’s Jennifer Crystal track complex. Field events begin at 2 p.m. each day, and running events are at 3:30 p.m. Carey (boys) and Raft River (girls) are the defending district champs.
From the district, the top four individuals and top two relay teams for boys and girls automatically qualify for the State 1A track meet Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, at Middleton High.
The Carey boys are the defending state champions, and Raft River won state girls in 2021. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In