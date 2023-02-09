It was a bad night to have a bad night.

"I knew today was going to be super hard," Carey girls head coach Merilee Sears said after the 52-23 loss to Raft River on Feb. 9 at Jerome High School in the game to qualify for the 1AD1 state championship. "They were excited to beat Lighthouse, but they were not excited to come back. They didn't want to be in this vicinity at all. It was super hard for them but that's life.

"That's what I told them. Sometimes you just have to still show up even when bad things happen, and we don't like when something has happened. Life moves on and you have to move on with it."

