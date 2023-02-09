It was a bad night to have a bad night.
"I knew today was going to be super hard," Carey girls head coach Merilee Sears said after the 52-23 loss to Raft River on Feb. 9 at Jerome High School in the game to qualify for the 1AD1 state championship. "They were excited to beat Lighthouse, but they were not excited to come back. They didn't want to be in this vicinity at all. It was super hard for them but that's life.
"That's what I told them. Sometimes you just have to still show up even when bad things happen, and we don't like when something has happened. Life moves on and you have to move on with it."
This all goes back to the Feb. 2 game against Oakley at Jerome High School when teammate Jane Parke had a medical episode at halftime and was taken to the hospital. Sears gave the Panthers the choice of continuing the game and they did. After the game it was a team trip to the hospital to see their teammate.
Park is fine but has been in street clothes since that moment.
Carey had defeated Shoshone, 44-27, and Lighthouse Christian, 46-39, in overtime for the matchup with Raft River.
The Trojans' first-half lead kept growing like the Grinch's heart—12-2, 14-2. 16-2 (end of the first quarter), 19-2, 22-3, 24-3, 26-3, 28-3, 30-3 and eventually 36-5 at halftime.
"I was proud of them in the second half for not giving up," Sears said. "I told them, 'The second half is more about your pride. Not quitting.' And I literally said, 'I don't care who starts. You come out and tell me the five people who are ready to play and not quit.'
"And they did. They rallied. Our emotions caught up to us. Which is no excuse, but it's life lessons. I'm a big person on life lessons. Life goes on."
Raft River also played good, selfless basketball and took advantage of Carey's multiple miscues.
Libby Boden and Reagan Jones each scored 12 points for the Trojans. Casady Ward added 10. Eight players scored for the winners.
Senior Katie Mecham led the Panthers with seven points. Senior point guard Berenice Vargas had six. Carey finished its season at 17-6.
"I always tell them how proud I am of them," Sears said. "You love them, and I am proud of them. There was adversity in this team all year long. They kept fighting. They grew as a team. They grew as friends.
"I correlate everything to basketball. Life lessons are always correlated to basketball. There's good days and bad days in life and you still have to show up and work hard. You're going to have teammates, co-workers, spouses that don't put in the effort and still ... You've got to get along with others. And when you're a parent, you can have a bad day and you still have to get out of bed the next day.
"I do try to communicate that life never gets any easier. Never. I don't know if it's because when I was in high school, but I really thought as soon as I made it through that next step, it would get easier. But it never gets easier.
"It gets better. Things are worth it more."
