The Carey girls' basketball team had a rough night.
Both on and off the court.
The Panthers trailed top-seeded Oakley, 27-10, after two quarters and then watched one of their teammates have a medical issue at halftime and be taken to the hospital.
"I'm so proud of my girls for fighting back and wanting to play," head coach Merilee Sears said. "I gave them the option at halftime. They wanted to come out and play and they did."
Oakley eventually earned a 49-33 victory on Feb. 2 in the 1AD1 District Tournament semifinals at Jerome High School.
The Panthers move to the consolation bracket and take on Shoshone at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Jerome for the right to continue their season. Shoshone nipped Glenns Ferry, 30-29, just before Carey took the court.
The Hornets held a 12-6 lead with 4:37 left in the first half. It was 17-7 at 2:56, 19-10 at 2:22 and that's where Oakley went on an 8-0 run to end the half and take control of the game.
"We were stagnant," Sears said of the first-half performance. "Oakey plays good defense and they're very physical and our girls just don't handle it very well. We didn't move. Our offense just didn't move."
Senior point guard Berenice Vargas led Carey with 17 points, 13 coming in the fourth quarter on four three-pointers. Senior Shayli Smith added eight points and senior Katie Mecham six points.
"I'm proud they didn't quit," Sears said. "They had a lot on their minds. It puts everything in perspective."
Oakley plays on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at CSI for the district championship and a state tournament berth.
