Carey head football coach Lane Kirkland is looking for another business-like performance from his Panthers as they visit Murtaugh (4-2) tonight, Oct. 14, in a 1AD1 Snake River Conference matchup.

“Murtaugh has some confidence,” Kirkland said. “They have won a few games this year. They have a decent line and seem to be running the ball well. So, we’ll have to make sure we take care of that and don’t go to sleep on the play action stuff.

“Once again we’re looking to just continue to play our game and improve on the things we’ve learned so far this year. I was telling the coaches just yesterday that our kids are getting better every week at a more accelerated pace than I can ever remember in the past.

