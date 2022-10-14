Carey head football coach Lane Kirkland is looking for another business-like performance from his Panthers as they visit Murtaugh (4-2) tonight, Oct. 14, in a 1AD1 Snake River Conference matchup.
“Murtaugh has some confidence,” Kirkland said. “They have won a few games this year. They have a decent line and seem to be running the ball well. So, we’ll have to make sure we take care of that and don’t go to sleep on the play action stuff.
“Once again we’re looking to just continue to play our game and improve on the things we’ve learned so far this year. I was telling the coaches just yesterday that our kids are getting better every week at a more accelerated pace than I can ever remember in the past.
Carey is coming off back-to-back contests that were over early and during which everyone saw time.
“Getting through the season healthy is huge, especially this late in the year,” Kirkland said. “We’ve been very fortunate, despite a few injuries early in the year. But we are arriving at a point now where we are all very healthy, and that’s a bonus.
“This group we have is very conditioned and ready for a full game this week. I have no doubt we’re gonna put on a good show Friday night.”
Carey forced turnovers on five straight possessions last week and Kirkland is looking for more of that trend.
“Winning the turnover battle is always a bonus,” the coach said. “We did well last week. We intend to keep that rolling. Let’s just say we’re very motivated for this game. I’m so proud of our crew and the maturity that they’ve shown.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In