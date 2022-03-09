Carey logo

Are you looking for a hearty dinner for a good cause? The 7th annual Carey Football Community Rib Dinner is Saturday, March 12, at 6 p.m., at Carey High School. There will be two curbside pick-up locations. Proceeds go towards the Carey football program. Dinners have two prices: $50 for a family or $15 for individuals. For more information, ask a Panther football player or call head coach Lane Kirkland at 208-721-2023.

