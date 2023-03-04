Potlatch did what Castleford was unable to do two nights earlier.

After missing their first four free throws of the fourth quarter, the Loggers proceeded to make 11 in a row to hold off the Carey Panthers, 69-58, to claim the 1AD1 consolation championship of the Real Dairy Shootout State Basketball Tournament on March 4 at Vallivue High School.

"That's how you close out games," Carey veteran head coach Dick Simpson said.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments