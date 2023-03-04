Potlatch did what Castleford was unable to do two nights earlier.
After missing their first four free throws of the fourth quarter, the Loggers proceeded to make 11 in a row to hold off the Carey Panthers, 69-58, to claim the 1AD1 consolation championship of the Real Dairy Shootout State Basketball Tournament on March 4 at Vallivue High School.
"That's how you close out games," Carey veteran head coach Dick Simpson said.
Castleford, a winner in overtime over the Panthers in the tournament opener, only made 4-of-17 down the stretch and in overtime from the free throw line and that kept Simpson's crew in the game.
Carey senior Carsn Perkes, who was nothing short of brilliant Saturday morning, hit a three with 4:12 left in the game to give his squad a 51-50 lead. It was the Panthers' first lead since the second quarter.
"If Preston's shot would have gone in to give us a four-point lead I think things might have been a little different," Simpson said. "I don't know how that shot didn't go in."
Wood took an open three-pointer on Carey's next possession, and it went halfway down and came back out.
Potlatch promptly went on an 8-0 run to take a 58-51 advantage with 1:49 left in the game and Simspon called a timeout.
Riley Morey made it 58-53 at 1:21, but Potlatch's Everett Lovell made two freebies at 1:15. Chase Lovell did the same thing 13 seconds later and it was 62-53.
After Perkes hit a three-pointer, his eighth of the contest, Everett Lovell canned two more from the line at 49.4 and after Panthers junior Owen Parke made a bucket, the Loggers' Jack Clark netted two more from the stripe at 32.6 for a 66-58 lead.
"This was a tough one," Simpson said. "But we moved up a division and we were one of the final eight standing. I'm proud of what these kids accomplished."
Perkes led all scorers with 37 points. He was 13-for-27 from the floor and also grabbed seven rebounds. Parke added 12 points and seven boards.
The Panthers were 20-for-57 from the floor, including 10-for-31 from three-point range.
Potlatch won the rebounding battle, 38-32. Jason Vowels led the Loggers with 21 points and nine rebounds. Everett Lovell had 18 points and six boards. Clark added 11 points, 10 assists and nine caroms. Chase Lovell had 11 points.
Carey, which finished the season at 18-9, will graduate Perkes, Conner Simpson, Morey, Chris Gamino and Colton Larna.
Check out Wednesday's Idaho Mountain Express sports section for more on this game.
