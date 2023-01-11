23-01-11-carsn-carey

Carey senior Carsn Perkes had 38 points in a 64-59 loss to Castleford on Jan. 10. 

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

The Carey boys' basketball team dropped its second straight, this one a 64-59 decision at Castleford on Jan. 10 in a Snake River Conference contest.

The Panthers (7-4, 0-2) head to Oakley (3-7, 1-1) on Jan. 12, and welcome the Sun Valley Community School on Jan. 17.

Castleford held a 16-12 lead after eight minutes and extended that lead to 42-34 heading into the final eight minutes.

