The Carey boys' basketball team dropped its second straight, this one a 64-59 decision at Castleford on Jan. 10 in a Snake River Conference contest.
The Panthers (7-4, 0-2) head to Oakley (3-7, 1-1) on Jan. 12, and welcome the Sun Valley Community School on Jan. 17.
Castleford held a 16-12 lead after eight minutes and extended that lead to 42-34 heading into the final eight minutes.
The host Wolves shot 62% (18-for-29) from inside the arc, while the Panthers shot 41% (11-for-27).
Senior Carsn Perkes led Carey with a game-high 38 points. He also grabbed 13 rebounds. Senior Colton Larna added eight points and sophomore Preston Wood seven.
Three Panthers players fouled out. Carey was 4-for-6 from the free throw line, while Castleford was 13-for-20.
Senior Chris Gamino and Wood each had three assists. Gamino and senior Conner Simpson each had a pair of steals.
Carey finished with 15 turnovers to Castleford's eight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In