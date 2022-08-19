Same game.
Different division.
New challenges.
The Panthers have moved up a level, from 1ADII to 1ADI, because of enrollment numbers. Every team on the 2022 schedule is new.
“We are excited to play new mascots,” veteran Carey head football coach Lane Kirkland said. “Really excited.”
Unfamiliar opponents mean extra preparation for the players—and for Kirkland, a 1989 Carey grad who has helmed the eight-man football powerhouse since 2001. In December, he requested three game films from each of the teams in the conference in exchange for three from the Panthers. And, he said, Carey’s players have been in the weight room more in the offseason and over the summer than years past.
“Mentally, they understand the challenge that lays ahead,” Kirkland said. “I don’t think we’re afraid. We just know we need to be more prepared.”
“Our communication level needs to be better. We know our effort is going to have to be better. Our games are not going to be blowouts like they have been in the past. We will play a lot of four-quarter games instead of just a couple.”
Carey will host Raft River (Oct. 21), Oakley (Sept. 23), Butte County (Sept. 2), all who were in the 1ADI Final Four a year ago, with Oakley beating Raft River for the state title.
“Every game is a threat. Every game is a playoff game, and we’re approaching it like that,” Kirkland said. “Over the summer, I had the seniors over to my house a couple different times talking about goals and camaraderie and what we needed to do with leadership and how to make it better this year. They’ve done a really good job of getting some of that together early on in preparing for what we have coming up.
“We’re looking forward to seeing that in games. I’ve seen it in practice so far. They all know they have to be accountable every single play. Their individual study outside of practice has improved a lot and our reps already are pretty clean.”
The Panthers open the season Aug. 26 at Grace.
“We are looking forward to playing an entirely different schedule of teams,” Kirkland said. “We understand that we will have to prepare, coach, and train to a higher standard to be competitive and ready. We understand that we will need to be stronger, smarter and hungrier than ever before.”
The Panthers, who lost the 1A Division II Milk Bowl a year ago to Kendrick, 30-25, return 13 starters—seven on offense and six on defense—in pursuing the same goal through a different avenue.
“We have a lot of quickness and speed in this group (on offense) and a stout offensive line,” Kirkland said. “We plan on using the whole field a lot more this year, with a little more balanced offense than in previous seasons. I think our playmaking and creativity are going to really excel as we go through the season. We hope to improve on our execution in the red zone, better assignment football, and simply just cleaner execution on every play.”
Leading the way is senior Conner Simpson, the 1ADII 2021 Player of the Year.
The running back finished last season year with 34 touchdowns and a school-record 1,992 rushing yards. He totaled 89 tackles and four interceptions as a linebacker.
The Panthers have been to the Milk Bowl five years in a row and that, once again, is the goal.
“We have a great group of seniors and some good reserves to begin our new venture in DI ball,” Kirkland said. “We have had more kids in off-season training over the winter, spring and summer months than ever before. I think if we approach each week with great focus and purpose we could do really well.
“I think a lot of speculation questions over the years as to whether or not Carey should be playing up will be answered.”
Carey has seven state championships, five under Kirkland.
“Leaders rise naturally,” he said. “You can appoint someone as a leader, but they may not be able to fulfill that role very well. Our quarterback (sophomore Preston Wood) has those natural abilities. He just knows how to lead really well.
“The seniors are accepting of that and step in to fill portions of different roles really well. Preston seems to be our spearhead right now as far as leadership, and that’s great. Whoever wants to rise and lead correctly and is respected, that’s gonna get it done.”
The Panthers also return seniors Colton Lama (RB/DB), Carsn Perkes (TE/DB), Teegan Kirkland (OL/DL), BJ Brown (OL/DL), Franco Ocampo (OL/DL) and Riley Morey (TE/DB).
Ocampo and Kirkland were named second-team all-state a year ago.
Incoming impact players include Wood and junior Nik Versis (LB).
The coach also likes what he has returning on the defensive side.
“We should have a steady rotation of fresh guys to use on defense to stay on the attack,” he said. “We have always put good pressure on the quarterback and defended the pass pretty well. We need to commit to hitting a lot harder and making more sure tackles. I think if we can get those two things in place—our talent and speed will force a lot of punts.”
ON THE ROSTER:
Seniors (8)—McCoy Brown, Ellis Jensen, Teegan Kirkland, Colton Larma, Riley Morey, Franco Ocampo, Carsn Perkes, Conner Simpson
Juniors (4)—Hagen Hennefer, Ronan Hoy, Owen Parke, Nik Versis
Sophomores (9)—Luke Acquistapace, AJ Black, Eddie Gamino, Jonathan Harmon, Kade O’Crowley, Josh Peterson, Chris Ruiz, Preston Wood, Matt Young
Freshmen (4)—Pieran Hoy, Will Parke, Gabe Salli, Stockton Sears. ￼
