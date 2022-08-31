Carey-fb-1

Carey senior Carsn Perkes (5) runs the ball around left end during a 7-0 loss at Grace to open the season on Friday, Aug. 26.

 Photo courtesy of John Peck

The Carey Panthers turned the ball over six times in a 7-0 loss at Grace to open the season on Friday, Aug. 26.

“Our turnovers were like a series of unfortunate events that did not allow us to get across the goal line,” Panthers veteran head coach Lane Kirkland said. “Hopefully that’s out of our system for the rest of the year.”

Four fumbles and two interceptions derailed any momentum Carey had throughout the evening.

Carey senior Conner Simpson runs the ball around left end against the defensive pressure of Grace’s Joe Clegg during a 7-0 loss at Grace to open the season on Friday, Aug. 26.
Carey’s Matt Young (15), Owen Parke (40) and Ellis Jensen (20) tackle Grace running back Wyatt Cutler during a 7-0 loss at Grace to open the season on Friday, Aug. 26.
Carey captains Conner Simpson, Colton Larna, Preston Wood and Franco Ocampo meet Grace players at midfield for the coin toss. The host Grizzlies came away with a 7-0 victory to open the season on Friday, Aug. 26.
