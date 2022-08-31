Carey captains Conner Simpson, Colton Larna, Preston Wood and Franco Ocampo meet Grace players at midfield for the coin toss. The host Grizzlies came away with a 7-0 victory to open the season on Friday, Aug. 26.
The Carey Panthers turned the ball over six times in a 7-0 loss at Grace to open the season on Friday, Aug. 26.
“Our turnovers were like a series of unfortunate events that did not allow us to get across the goal line,” Panthers veteran head coach Lane Kirkland said. “Hopefully that’s out of our system for the rest of the year.”
Four fumbles and two interceptions derailed any momentum Carey had throughout the evening.
“I was really proud of our kid’s ability to keep fighting hard throughout the game,” Kirkland said. “A team that works together, stays together—and we mired through some deep stuff.
“We learned a lot about ourselves in this non-conference game. We are certain that we will be a better team this week at home and have something to prove ourselves and our competition.”
The Panthers open their home campaign on Friday. Sept. 2 with a visit from Butte County. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
“Butte County is a solid team,” Kirkland said. “I think they are the best team in the state with all the elements of a great team and coaching staff. We intend to bring everything we have to bear on Friday night and prove we are challengers as well for the top spot.”
Carey and Grace were each held to under 200 yards of offense.
Senior Conner Simpson led the Panthers with 66 yards on 11 carries. Sophomore quarterback Preston Wood had 31 yards on nine attempts. Wood was 2-for-8 for 23 yards and two picks through the air. Senior Carsn Perkes went 3-for-3 for 10 yards.
Grace scored in the second quarter on a 36-yard catch-and-run pass from Tytan Anderson to Brennan Sorenson on third-and-16.
Carey bounced right back, and it started with a kickoff return by Perkes to the 40. Simpson took a handoff on second-and-6 from the 44 and went 43 yards to first-and-10 from the Grace 13.
The Grizzlies held the Panthers to negative one yard on the next four downs.
Carey had a second-and-4 from Grace’s 18 late in the game, but a fumble ended the drive. The Panthers got there thanks to a 33-yard run by Riley Morey and a 6-yard pass from Wood to Perkes.
Kirkland’s crew had a second-and-5 from Carey’s 29 the possession before, but that drive also ended in a fumble. That drive started on Carey’s 20 and faced a second-and-19 from the 11.
“We had a lot of great things happen,” Kirkland said. “We held our opponents to just seven points. We caused turnovers. We moved the ball on a few series to give us a chance. We never gave up, and everyone owned up to their mistakes, rallied together and vowed to play better this week.”
Perkes led the defense with 14 tackles, three for loss. Ellis Jensen and Colton Larna each had seven tackles, while Matt Young and Simpson had six apiece.
Grace 7, Carey 0
Carey 0 0 0 0—0
Grace 0 7 0 0—7
G: Sorenson 36 pass from Anderson (Cutler kick)
RUSHING: Carey: 32-112. Simpson 11-66, Wood 9-31, Morey 4-11, Perkes 4-11, Larna 3-8, Sears 1-2, Jensen 1-5, Team 3-(-22). Grace: 34-78. Wy. Cutler 18-57, Draper 3-32, Anderson 7-17, Mathews 1-(-6), J. Clegg 1(-1), Team 1(-12).
