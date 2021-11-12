The Hatfields versus the McCoys. Muhammad Ali versus Joe Frazier. Batman versus the Joker.
Some rivalries are destined to battle throughout the ages and continue to thrill those that watch.
The Carey Panthers versus the Dietrich Blue Devils are no different.
When it comes to 8-man football, it is hard to find two teams that have such a history between them. Just 37 miles separate these two communities; however, when the Panthers and Blue Devils meet Saturday in the 2021 IHSAA semifinal, these two heated rivals will do it at Holt Arena in Pocatello to decide who keeps playing—and whose 2021 season comes to an end.
Last season saw the pinnacle of the contention when Dietrich outlasted Carey in the 2020 Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 8-man Football Milk Bowl Championship in Twin Falls as the Blue Devils were crowned after winning, 34-28.
In that game, then-senior Brady Power powered the Blue Devils with 365 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, and a comeback win after trailing 22-6 at halftime. The Panthers were crushed and had to watch the Blue Devils celebrate with the trophy.
Fast forward to now, Power is gone and so are many of the seniors that made the 2020 Panther season so special. Despite not having Hunter Smith, Ashton Sparrow and Dallin Parke, the Panthers managed to revamp and return for 2021 even stronger.
Behind the powerful legs of Connor “Wheels” Simpson, the Panthers enter Saturday’s semifinal with a 10-0 record, having beaten the Blue Devils already this season on Senior Night, Oct. 22, in a barnburner, 24-22.
In that game, Carey was able to hold on after senior Chase Bennion hoisted the team on his back with a late 15-yard touchdown for the go-ahead score. Bennion finished with 102 yards on the ground. The Blue Devil defense managed to hold Simpson to only 95 yards rushing—his lowest output all season. Through last week, Simpson has 1,666 yards rushing and 36 total touchdowns.
The combination of Carey’s offense and defense has been impressive this season. The Panther offense is averaging 53.2 points per game and allowing only 12.6 points per game. Dietrich (7-3), on the other hand, is averaging 42.2 points on offense while surrendering 21.6 points on defense.
Last Saturday saw both Carey and Dietrich carry over convincing victories in the IHSAA 1AD2 quarterfinals with the Panthers winning easily at home, 60-14, over Mullan/St. Regis, and the Blue Devils taking care of business against Camas County of Fairfield, 46-12, in Dietrich.
The meeting between Carey and Dietrich will be the 13th time these two teams will have met since 2009, with Carey holding that advantage, 8-4. In Carey’s victories over Dietrich, the score is usually lopsided with the Panthers averaging a score of 49-14. When Dietrich wins, the games are a little bit closer with an average score of 34-18.
The winner of Saturday’s game in Pocatello will play the winner of Castleford and Kendrick, who play at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
If Carey and Kendrick win, then the IHSAA 8-man Milk Bowl Championship will be Nov. 19-20 at the Kibbie Dome. If Carey and Castleford win, then the championship game will be at Boise State.
Saturday’s game with Carey and Dietrich kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will be live streamed on the NFHS Network with a radio broadcast on IdahoSports.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In