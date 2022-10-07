It was all business for Carey.
The Panthers scored early and often in taking care of business and the visiting Glenns Ferry Pilots, 62-14, on Derrick Parke Memorial Field on Oct. 7.
It was the second week in a row head coach Lane Kirkland was able to utilize his bench.
"I think these games are very important because it teaches the younger guys and they gain more experience," senior center Teegan Kirkland said.
The Panthers scored on their first seven possessions and on eight of their nine first-half possessions in building a 54-0 lead at the break.
"We didn't have a JV team because of a bunch of injuries, so it's really important for them to get out and play so next year they'll be good still," senior receiver and linebacker Carsn Perkes said.
Carey scored on its first two plays on offense when sophomore quarterback Preston Wood found running back Conner Simpson on little swing passes and the 5-foot-4 senior took them both—45 and 34 yards—to the house for a 12-0 lead.
"I think the most important thing about the JV players getting playing time is usually when they go in, we're already pretty far ahead, so it takes off that stress and that pressure they would usually have, and it allows them to play to their full potential," senior running back defensive back Colton Larna said.
The Panthers ran 27 offensive plays in the first half, and only 13 in the second half because of the running clock.
"We want to get those guys reps on both sides of the ball," coach Kirkland said. "They didn't get a lot of defensive reps tonight. On offense, we're trying to build a little bit of depth at the running back position and the line here and there. We got a little bit of that tonight."
Simpson did not have a carry. Larna ran it four times and Wood twice.
Junior Nik Versis, senior Ellis Jensen, junior Hagen Hennefer, junior Ronan Hoy and freshman Will Parke combined for 19 carries and 100 yards, with Jensen getting the lions share. Jensen scored from the 2 right before half and Hennefer from the 9 with 65 seconds left in the third period.
"We always try to build them up and if they mess up, we're like, 'You blew that and here's what you need to do to be better the next time, and when they do that, we congratulate them," Perkes said.
"We still expect them to go in and do the job, but it's still a little less than score pressure—it's not a win or lose situation," Larna said.
"I actually had one drive tonight where I had a couple new linemen with me and I kinda helped them through it, taught them the ropes of playing out here," Kirkland said. "We had a great time."
Larna scored on a 32-yard pass from Wood with 29.5 seconds left in the first quarter. He ran it in from the 8 nine seconds into the second period after Jensen recovered a fumble. Larna caught a 33-yard pass from Wood and ran it in with 5:55 left in the first half for a 48-0 lead.
Wood found Riley Morey for a 15-yard touchdown on Carey's third possession and backed that up with a 19-yarder to Perkes.
Glenns Ferry (1-5) turned the ball over on five straight possessions in the first half. The Pilots had nine possessions in the first half and completed 30 snaps which totaled seven yards of offense. Nine of those plays went for negative yardage.
"We're slowly building to the end, and I think that's important," coach Kirkland said. "These last few weeks we've really gotten into great shape, and we've worked on a lot of different things."
Carey averaged 9.7 yards per play on 40 offensive plays. The Pilots had 42 plays on offense and totaled 130 yards.
Wood was 11-for-14 for 204 yards and 6 touchdowns—all in the first seven possessions.
The Panthers (4-2) visit Murtaugh (4-2), a 26-12 loser to Raft River, next week.
CAREY 62, GLENNS FERRY 14
Glenns Ferry 0 0 8 6—14
Carey 34 20 8 0—62
C: Simpson 45 pass from Wood (pass failed), 11:40
C: Simpson 34 pass from Wood (pass failed), 9:34
C: Morey 15 pass from Wood (run failed), 4:28
C: Perkes 19 pass from Wood (Larna run), 2:27
C: Larna 32 pass from Wood (Jensen pass from Wood), 29.5
C: Larna 8 run (Simpson pass from Wood), 11:51
C: Larna 22 pass from Wood (pass failed), 5:55
C: Jensen 2 run (run failed), 1:02
GF: Gluck 34 pass from Stuart (Mills pass from Stuart), 6:33
C: Hennefer 9 run (Young pass from Hennefer), 1:05
GF: Valencia 55 pass from Stuart (pass failed), 10:25
RUSHING: GF: 21-5. Mills 7-15, Gluck 1-2, Valencia 1-(-3), Stuart 12-(-9). Carey: Jensen 8-45, Larna 4-27, Wood 2-26, Hennefer 3-25, Versis 2-20, Parke 4-9, Hoy 2-1.
PASSING: GF: Stuart 10-21-2-2-, 125 yards. Carey: Wood 11-14-0-6, 204 yards; Hennefer 1-1-0-0, 30 yards.
RECEIVING: GF: Valencia 2-56, Gluck 2-40, DeLeon 1-16, Thomas 1-10, Mills 4-3. Carey: Simpson 2-79, Larna 3-72, Young 1-30, Morey 2-29, Perkes 4-24.
FIRST DOWNS: GF: 5. Carey: 14.
PENALTIES: GF: 3-25. Carey: 2-15.
