Presses can accomplish many things on a basketball court.
The most obvious one is to speed up the team being pressed and get them out of their comfort zone.
The Carey boys’ basketball team accomplished that well in a 49-15 victory over visiting Sun Valley Community School on Jan. 17.
“I felt we limited their possessions,” Panthers head coach Dick Simpson said. “I’m trying to get these kids in that attack mode and really getting intense as we start. We’ve gone to trying to press a little, and I think that gets their motor running.
“I thought our (half-court) defense was a lot better in the second half. We were switching like we’re supposed to, getting where we’re supposed to be. We limited them to not many shots.”
The Cutthroats were 5-for-34 from the field.
“I thought in the first quarter when they pressed us, we were getting in the right spots and we were able to break it, but then we got sped up a little bit and turned the ball over,” Community School head coach Clay Wawner said.
“I think the breakdown really happened when we lost it mentally and all of a sudden guys weren’t getting in the right spots, and we weren’t flashing as hard. We weren’t communicating and that’s when it really started to unravel.”
Carey took a 12-3 lead after eight minutes and turned it into a 27-9 halftime advantage. The hosts totaled 13 steals with senior Carsn Perkes and senior Chris Gamino having three each.
“I feel like we’re doing a good job playing as a team scoring off the pass,” Perkes said. “No one is scared to shoot, and no one cares who shoots. I was on the other night and a different person was on tonight.”
Carey had 11 assists on 15 baskets. Perkes and senior Conner Simpson dished out three assists apiece. Junior Owen Parke and sophomore Preston Wood had two each.
Perkes led all scorers with a smooth 22 points. Parke added nine and did not miss a shot from the field. Perkes grabbed 13 rebounds, and Parke had five.
“I think we need to talk more on defense, calling out screens and just communicate better,” Perkes said.
The Panthers (9-4) won their second in a row after two straight losses. They visited Hansen (3-9) on Jan. 18 and head to Glenns Ferry (7-6) on Jan. 20.
“I tell the kids, ‘You’re not going to get the ball at the start of the press, but you’re going to get it at the end of the press if you work your butt off and get down there,’” coach Simpson said. “Toward the end of the first half, the kids started seeing passing lanes like they’re supposed to. You have to anticipate and beat that pass in the passing lane before it gets to the guy.”
The Community School (3-6) played Canyon Conference foe Wendell on Jan. 19 and welcomes Declo at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24.
“When things don’t go well guys try to do too much and then it’s like quicksand—the harder you fight, the more you sink, the worse it gets,” Wawner said. “The kids played hard the whole game. It’s not about effort. It’s about playing smart—playing hard with a purpose and understanding the bigger concept.
“Games like this are huge for guys to learn how to handle situations. Every game is a learning experience. You have to learn how to handle different situations and they put us in new ones tonight, and we have to be able to respond to those.”
Junior Beckett Gates led the Cutthroats with 11 points.
“It’s being disciplined and being disciplined for every minute of the four quarters,” Wawner said about moving forward. “Valuing not just the ball, but every possession. The team we had last year when we made that little run in the tournament, we understood that every single possession was important.
“It was a full-on fight for every possession, and I think that’s what this team needs to learn. All of a sudden, you give away one or two, they get a layup, a three-pointer, and that 5-, 10-point gap goes to 15 or 20, and then you’re in trouble.
“You have to forget about the last one and move on to the next possession, the next play.” ￼
• The Cutthroats dropped a 59-32 decision to host Wendell on Jan. 19 in a Canyon Confeence contest.
Senior Jack Verhaeghe led the Community School (3-7, 0-2) with 15 points. Gates added seven.
