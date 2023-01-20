Presses can accomplish many things on a basketball court.

The most obvious one is to speed up the team being pressed and get them out of their comfort zone.

The Carey boys’ basketball team accomplished that well in a 49-15 victory over visiting Sun Valley Community School on Jan. 17.

Carey senior Conner Simpson looks for a teammate as the Community School’s Beckett Gates (3) and Auggie Rose play defense during the third quarter of the Panthers’ 49-15 victory on Jan. 17.

