It was a close game at The Fish Tank at Sun Valley Community School on Saturday afternoon as the Carey Panthers went fishing for a win to end the regular season, but the feisty Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats gave a good fight.
Carey junior Carsn Perkes and SVSC senior Sid Tomlinson gave the packed house a treat as both players led their respective teams in clutch moments, scoring and rebounds. As the final whistle blew, the Carey High School varsity boys basketball team held on in a wild ride, 52-49.
Perkes—the hot-shooting guard—had two game-high stats (35 points, 10 rebounds), while Tomlinson—the dominant center—finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
Neither team pulled away, and the final score could have gone either way. Perkes was able to hit clutch free throws in the fourth quarter (4-for-5 from the line) to help the Panthers (16-5, 6-1 Sawtooth Conference) to escape Sun Valley with the victory.
Carey got off to a 26-22 halftime lead with Perkes scoring 15 points and going 5-for-5 from the 3-point line in the first half. However, the Cutthroats (5-8, 2-5) opened the third quarter on fire. SVCS went on a 10-3 run to claim the lead at 32-29. Sun Valley held the lead all the way through the midpoint of the fourth quarter. But Carey went up a point with two minutes left in the contest, 45-44. They would not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game.
Senior Chase Bennion added 11 points and four rebounds for the Panthers.
Wilson Baker added 10 points, and Charlie Stewart had nine points and five rebounds for SVCS.
Both teams battled down low for rebounds with the Cutthroats leading on the boards, 26-25. The Cutthroats also had more assists (18-12).
It was a great team effort for Sun Valley, who were honored their eight seniors before and after the game. Those seniors were Tomlinson, Stewart, Baker, Jack Colgate, George Murray, Walker Spoor, Kyle Cohen and Braden Buchanan.
However, the Cutthroats didn’t have an answer for Perkes, who has now led the Panthers in scoring seven straight games. To end the regular season, Perkes is averaging 19.1 points per game (402 total points).
The 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference Tournament has already begun for the boys, with games played Tuesday. The Panthers claimed the top seed in the tournament and played number 8 seed Hagerman. Sixth seed SVCS played third seed Camas County on Tuesday at Shoshone High School. Results for these games were not available at press time. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In