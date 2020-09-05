Sophomore running back Connor Simpson helped lift the Carey Panthers to a 78-42 victory against Garden Valley at Carey’s Derrick Parke Memorial Field on Friday night.
Simpson found the end zone five times to carry the Panthers past the Wolverines, while also amassing four point-after-attempts for a total of 38 points in the game.
“Conner was outstanding tonight,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said after the game. “We knew we had to get him the ball behind some tremendous blockers and let him do his thing. He held up well for a young sophomore.”
Carey (2-0) jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and was able to fend off Garden Valley (0-2) and its potent passing attack.
Garden Valley seniors Josh Gillespie and Covy Kelly combined with four receiving touchdowns; however, Carey’s defense eventually stifled the Wolverines in the second half to cruise to the win.
“[Garden Valley] is a good team,” said Kirkland. “Those receivers were hard to defend, and we knew that was going to happen.”
Carey will turn its attention to the Richfield Tigers (1-1) for an away visit on Friday, September 11, at 7 p.m. in Richfield.
