Matching the pre-game hype in a thrilling clash between highly-regarded Idaho small school teams, the Carey Panthers and Camas County Mushers battled to the final whistle in a Sawtooth Conference boys’ basketball showdown Tuesday night on the Carey hardwood.
In a game of streaks and runs, Carey saved one last burst for the final three minutes—extending its 52-51 lead with two pretty bank shots by senior Chase Bennion. They provided the Panthers with a 56-55 league victory that snapped Camas County’s six-game winning streak.
Leading the way for Carey with a double-double was junior Carsn Perkes (18 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, three assists). Quick Panther junior guard Chris Gamino scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half, while Bennion (nine points, nine rebounds, five steals) steadied Carey at the end.
Camas County put three players in double figures: senior Dawson Kramer (14 points, five rebounds), sophomore Troy Smith (14 points, three assists) and sophomore Emmett Palin (13 points, three rebounds, two steals).
With its dramatic victory coming on the heels of last Thursday’s 49-37 home league loss to Castleford, the Carey boys (12-5, 4-1 league) made their case for the top seed in the eight-team Sawtooth tournament, which runs Feb. 15-25 in Shoshone.
“It was a game between two really good basketball teams,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said. “In our division, Camas County was ranked No. 1 in the state and we were No. 2 before our loss to Castleford. Camas County is fast, physical and aggressive. We needed to be fast, too.
“But our boys seemed focused before the game. Basketball is a game of runs, so we needed to be focused on playing each quarter as eight minutes at a time. And we did a pretty good job of doing that.”
Coach Jamon Frostenson’s talented Mushers (13-2, 5-1 league) dropped their first road game after six consecutive wins. Camas County opened its season with seven straight wins before losing at home to Victory Charter, 71-58, on Jan. 3. They won their next six, including a huge 74-57 triumph at home over Dietrich on Jan. 18.
If Carey wins its final league games at Hansen on Friday and against Sun Valley Community School on Feb. 12, the Panthers will need Dietrich (9-4, 2-3 league) to beat Castleford (9-6, 5-1 league) in Dietrich on Jan. 27 to earn the top seed for what looks to be an extremely competitive Sawtooth tournament.
“There are five teams in our conference that could compete at state,” Simpson said. “But we only get two state berths from our tournament. That means you have to show up for each game from now on. Being from Carey, we will get everybody’s best game, so we have to be ready.”
That’s because Carey has a long tradition of qualifying for the State 1A Division 2 tournament—doing the dance for 16 consecutive years. Coach Simpson (402-142, .739 winning percentage) is leading the Panthers for the 21st year. And Carey teams boast a 573-233 record (.711) in 32 winter campaigns since 1991.
On Tuesday, Carey came out running the fast break. Six different Panthers scored in the opening eight minutes as the home team built a 16-4 lead. But Camas County, always tough in the paint, went on a 17-2 run covering the end of the first period and beginning of the second.
Mushers forward Kramer muscled his way to many of those points, and Camas didn’t forget its distance shooting arsenal, with four players notching seven three-points for the game, led by three from Palin.
The last Camas lead of the game, at 24-20, came with four minutes left in the half. That’s when Carey’s Perkes made his presence known—scoring eight points in the second period and helping the Panthers on a 15-5 closing run for a 36-34 halftime lead. Gamino’s speed and shooting was the other factor in the streak.
Carey’s defense did better shutting down the Camas halfcourt offense and inside game in the third, when Perkes added another eight points.
Bennion shouldered the job of guarding Kramer in the paint before half. “We got Chase to get over the top of Kramer after the half, and also gave him some help-side defense. And we had Chase bring the ball up the floor, which I think wore Kramer down a little,” said Simpson.
Undaunted and encouraged by their vocal fans, Camas County nevertheless put together a 10-2 run to pull within a single point at 52-51 before Bennion’s heroics, hitting his soft shots off the offensive glass. Some strong defense by Carey sophomore Owen Parke on Kramer helped pave the way to victory.
Parke (five points, two boards), Ashton Drage (five points, four rebounds) and Riley Morey (two points, two steals) were other Carey contributors. Helping Camas were Breken Clarke (eight points, three rebounds, two steals, four assists), Tristen Smith (six points) and Trevor Tews (two points, three steals).
Carey girls double up Camas
The Carey Panther girls’ varsity basketball team coached by Merrilee Sears continued its late-season drive with a 42-21 Sawtooth Conference home triumph over the Camas County Mushers during Tuesday’s “Senior Night” festivities in Carey.
Defending Sawtooth tournament champion Carey (8-7, 6-3 down the season homestretch) outscored Camas County 23-9 in the third quarter as junior Jane Parke (eight rebounds, four steals, one block) tallied 12 of her game-high 19 points after half.
The Panthers, with only one senior, were boosted by junior Shayli Smith (eight points, four rebounds, two steals), sophomore Rylie Quillin (eight points, two rebounds, two steals) and junior guard Berenice Vargas (five points, six steals, eight assists). Junior Katie Mecham had a field goal plus six rebounds.
Outsized and outnumbered in players, coach Jon Botz’s Mushers finished with only six field goals and committed 23 turnovers. Fairfield senior Ashley Botz was the leader with nine points and eight boards. She was 7-for-10 at the charity stripe.
Junior Breanna Ashmead added seven points and four rebounds for Camas County. Others were freshman Tatum Martin (three points, four rebounds, two steals), senior Laura Thompson (five rebounds) and senior Leslie Staley (three boards).
Carey, the third-place trophy winner at the 2021 State 1A Division 2 girls’ tournament in Nampa, improved to 4-1 in Sawtooth league play entering the regular-season finale Thursday, Jan. 29 at Hansen. Camas fell to 7-6 season, 2-3 in league.
Richfield (15-3, 4-1 league) led the Sawtooth Tuesday ahead of Dietrich (12-5, 3-1). The seven-team Sawtooth tourney opens Tuesday, Feb. 1 at Shoshone High. It will qualify its top teams for the State 1A D2 tournament Feb. 17-19 at Nampa High. Carey won state in 2019.
