Carey prep basketball teams are back to visit Camas County in Fairfield on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Panther girls play at 6 p.m. Panther boys play the undefeated Mushers (5-0) at 7:30 p.m. On Jan. 4, the Carey boys entertain Lighthouse Christian (7-1, six-game winning streak) for a big conference clash. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Carey girls (8-1) host Oakley (8-2), with both teams boasting 2-0 league records beforehand.
Online Poll
Give 2022 a grade:
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Overwhelmed' by generosity, a shelter takes shape in Hailey
- School Board investigating racist incidents at middle school and high school
- Sofia Uri
- Kimberly Garvin
- County leaders pledge to take action on homelessness 'emergency'
- Correction: New residences proposed for Elkhorn Village
- Ricky Williams named Sun Valley Firefighter of the year
- Biologists to survey local deer, elk populations from the air
- After initial pause, Ketchum buys two pieces for City Hall
- SAC: 'Widespread' avalanches very likely in Wood River, Sawtooth valleys
Images
Collections
Commented
- Who is exploiting local workers? (43)
- County leaders pledge to take action on homelessness 'emergency' (22)
- 'Overwhelmed' by generosity, a shelter takes shape in Hailey (20)
- Ketchum City Council approves purchase of six temporary housing units (17)
- Friedman opens ‘competitive’ bidding process for future development (17)
- It’s on you (15)
- Blaine County, Ketchum implement program to stem evictions (12)
- As ‘triple-demic’ develops, COVID risk does not abate (11)
- Asylum seekers facing trailer evictions in Bellevue (10)
- Illegal parking interfering with snow operations in Hailey (9)
- Show compassion to asylum-seekers (7)
- Year in Review: COVID subsided in 2022, but year ends with threat of ‘triple-demic’ (7)
- How the Supreme Court can start to regain trust (6)
- Taxes fund good causes, too (6)
- Affordable units go to qualified renters (6)
- New faces add to our community (5)
- Ketchum leaders eye big changes to Main Street, Warm Springs Road (5)
- Friends or foes? (5)
- School choice is about students (4)
- Crazy should have no place at an Idaho dinner (4)
- Ketchum should eye Simplot lot (4)
- Mountain lion attack on dog prompts warnings from Fish and Game (4)
- Idaho’s Republican primary is already closed—but the party may close it off even more (3)
- Richer but poorer than ever? (3)
- County, ITD outline plans to improve Highway 75 corridor (3)
- Viruses putting pressure on local, regional hospitals (3)
- America's gun culture is toxic (3)
- City of Ketchum seeks ownership of Lift Tower Lodge (3)
- Red Flag laws work, but they have to be used (2)
- 'I Have a Dream' Foundation—Idaho receives $100,000 grant to develop 'trade school camps' (2)
- Key Sun Valley traffic light goes on the blink (2)
- Ketchum sets sights on major sidewalk projects (2)
- State reading scores return to pre-pandemic levels, but Blaine County lags behind (2)
- School Board investigating racist incidents at middle school and high school (2)
- All hands on deck at Hailey Post Office (2)
- A war on Christmas? In defense of holiday music (2)
- Bellevue scheduled to shut down trailer park today (2)
- Doing what's best for our kids means saving early for higher education (1)
- SVSEF big mountain coach injured on Baldy (1)
- F&G eyes expanded moose, mountain goat hunts in Wood River Valley, surrounding mountains (1)
- The Jan. 6 inquiry’s not-so-grand finale (1)
- Year in Review: Ketchum voters approve wastewater bond, and not a second too soon (1)
- After initial pause, Ketchum buys two pieces for City Hall (1)
- Weigh in on school hours (1)
- School District moves forward with plans to build affordable housing in Hailey (1)
- Support safe passage for wildlife (1)
- Economic recovery demands better than clichés (1)
- Ketchum senior planner promoted to Director of Planning and Building (1)
- This year, taxpayers will shell out a record $596.1 million for education bonds and levies (1)
- Skiers, boarders can cash in on more terrain Friday (1)
- Bellevue vehicle parking restricted on roadsides (1)
- National Park Service acquires land adjacent to City of Rocks National Reserve (1)
- Abuse in subsidized housing (1)
- After record stretch, real estate market seeing changes (1)
- Ricky Williams named Sun Valley Firefighter of the year (1)
- This holiday season, the best gift you can give is to be vaccinated against the flu (1)
- Pain in paradise (1)
- Rental assistance helps Idahoans stay housed (1)
- 7 cows killed in south-county rollover crash (1)
- Stories of the Year: A look at the most-read headlines of 2022 (1)
- ‘All hands on deck’: Airport snow-removal experts battle Mother Nature with optimism, grit (1)
- Jennifer Rangel resigns from Bellevue City Council (1)
- County moves seeks funding to renovate Buttercup Road (1)
- Resort launches website about Baldy projects (1)
- Sun Valley to host Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In