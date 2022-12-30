Carey logo

Carey prep basketball teams are back to visit Camas County in Fairfield on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Panther girls play at 6 p.m. Panther boys play the undefeated Mushers (5-0) at 7:30 p.m. On Jan. 4, the Carey boys entertain Lighthouse Christian (7-1, six-game winning streak) for a big conference clash. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Carey girls (8-1) host Oakley (8-2), with both teams boasting 2-0 league records beforehand.

Load comments