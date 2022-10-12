Two breathers in hand and now the Carey football team turns its attention to the road toward the playoffs.
“We’re building. We’re getting there. We’re climbing,” head coach Lane Kirkland said. “We’ve played our game. We’ve played to our level, and I’m really proud of that maturity because in the past we haven’t. Sometimes we’ve just come out and kicked our own butt.
“Tonight, and last week, we played our game and executed the way we should. It shows a level of maturity and discipline, which is important.”
The Panthers scored the first seven times they had the ball and cruised past visiting Glenns Ferry, 62-14, on Oct. 7 at Derrick Parke Memorial Field.
“I just think we have to work on the little things and keep on improving every game, working hard,” senior center Teegan Kirkland said.
Carey scored two touchdowns on two snaps as sophomore Preston Wood found senior running back Conner Simpson on short passes, and the standout did the rest from 45- and 34-yards out.
“We’re still experimenting with some different things, working on the short passing game, trying to get that fine-tuned a little bit, or just tuned,” coach Kirkland said. “We worked on it a lot this week. The short passing game really worked well tonight from scrimmage. That’s what we were trying to do.
“In games like this and last weeks, it was a little more finesse, little more spot-shots with the short passing routes, keeping it clean, and that’s what we did tonight.”
Senior running back Colton Larna scored three straight touchdowns. An 8-yard run was sandwiched by 32- and 33-yard scoring strikes. The last one made it 48-0 with 5:55 left in the first half.
Larna pinpointed one thing, in his estimation, the squad must work on down the stretch.
“One thing I feel like is our biggest weak point is our brotherhood,” he said. “Out there we can turn on each other pretty fast sometimes when we make mistakes. That’s something that’s gonna come from talking to each other and working through personal issues.
“I would say that’s our biggest weakness as of right now. Clearly, we’re skilled enough. Building brotherhood also comes with communication. That’s also a really big factor in winning games.”
Senior wide receiver Carsn Perkes caught a 19-yard touchdown pass before Larna went on his TD trifecta.
“I feel like nothing is personal,” he said. “If you mess up and someone gets mad, it’s like ‘OK, I’ll do better next time. My bad.’ No one holds a grudge and a minute later they give you a high-five, or a smack on the butt. I missed like four tackles tonight. Everyone messes up.”
Wood was 11-for-14 for 204 yards and 6 touchdowns—all in the first seven possessions.
“He’s doing well,” Kirkland said. “We’re releasing the ball better. We’re getting some timing. We had a great couple of days with routes, fine-tuning those this past week with more to come. Just keep building and figuring out what’s ahead of us.”
The Panthers were 4-for-9 on two-point conversions.
“Extra points have not been our best this year,” Kirkland said. “We have some work to do. That’s on the punch list. I made a punch list, and it has quite a few things on it, and we need to start checking them off to get ready for the rest of the season because it’s time to fine-tune.
“We’re slowly building to the end, and I think that’s important. These last few weeks we’ve really got into great shape. We’ve worked on a lot of different things. We need to work on our open-field blocking in space, our short passing game, and it would really be fun to have a pound-out game, just to run it.”
Carey averaged 9.7 yards per play on 40 offensive plays. The Pilots had 42 plays on offense and totaled 130 yards.
The Panthers (4-2) visit Murtaugh (4-2) on Oct. 14. ￼
