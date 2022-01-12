The Carey High School boys varsity basketball team are winners of five straight including winning the New Plymouth basketball tournament at New Plymouth High School, which was held Dec. 28-30.
Carey beat Horseshoe Bend (70-54), Liberty Charter (61-35) and Garden Valley (64-43). In the championship game against Garden Valley, senior Chase Bennion led the Panthers with 15 points. Juniors Chris Gamino and Connor Simpson put up 14 points and 13 points respectively. Junior Carsn Perkes added 12 points. Throughout the three-day tournament, Perkes led the Panthers in scoring, averaging 24 points per game.
The Panthers (8-4) continued their winning streak with Hagerman and Valley. Against Hagerman, Carey blew out the Pirates, 61-13. Against Valley, Perkes had 19 points and Bennion had 15 to lead Carey, 67-55.
Carey played its first Sawtooth Conference game against Dietrich on Tuesday after press time. Carey will also play Richfield on Thursday.
The Panthers will play Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the Fish Tank at SVCS. The tip-off to that game is 6:30 p.m.
Bobcats take down Wolverines in Hailey
The Wood River High School boys varsity basketball team couldn’t hold on to an early lead against the visiting Burley Bobcats, as the Bobcats won, 68-55.
The Wolverines (0-7, 0-3 Great Basin 7 Conference), led after the first quarter, 18-14, but Adam Kloepfer (19 points) and Stockton Page (17 points) led Burley to the win.
For Wood River, junior Korbin Heitzman paced the Wolverines with 18 points and five rebounds and one thundering baseline slam dunk. Sophomore point guard Cooper Fife added 16 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Up next for Wood River, is a home GB7 game against the Minico Spartans tonight, Jan 12. Then, the Wolverines will be on the road against the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks on Friday, Jan. 14.
Cutthroats beat Hansen in return to the court
The Sun Valley Community School boys varsity basketball team beat Hansen at Sun Valley’s Fish Tank on Jan. 6, 54-39. Wilson Baker led the Cutthroats with 12 points as Sun Valley (3-1, 1-0 Sawtooth Conference) welcomed Camas County on Tuesday after press time.
Against Hansen, Jack Colgate added 10 points and Sid Tomlinson had eight. ￼
