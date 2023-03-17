The Carey boys’ track team finished in sixth place last year at the 1A State Meet.

The Panthers garnered 43 points—six points out of third place—and look to make an even better showing in May.

Five of the eight athletes who did all the scoring last season are back in uniform.

Carey senior Riley Morey finished in fourth place in the 200 and fifth in the 400 at the 1A State Meet a year ago. He was also a part of the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

