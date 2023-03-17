The Carey boys’ track team finished in sixth place last year at the 1A State Meet.
The Panthers garnered 43 points—six points out of third place—and look to make an even better showing in May.
Five of the eight athletes who did all the scoring last season are back in uniform.
“We are looking forward to another successful track season,” head coach James Morey said. “[Monday] was the first day that we were physically be able to get on the track and stretch our legs, thanks to Shawn Bennion and his efforts to blow the track off Saturday.
“We have fantastic speed, and we are ready to get to work.”
Carey scored in all four relay events, winning two of them.
Seniors Riley Morey, Carsn Perkes, Conner Simpson and sophomore Matt Young captured the 4x200 relay in 1:33.46, winning by 2.09 seconds. Morey, Perkes and Young were a part of the winning 4x400 relay in 3:34.10.
Simpson and Young were members of the sprint medley relay squad that finished fifth in 3:47.58, and Simpson, Perkes, Young and senior Ellis Jensen took sixth in the 4x100 in 45.90.
“We have added a variety of meets to our schedule this year to feature our track team,” coach Morey said. “We have a core group of speedsters that are returning—Connor Simpson, Ellis Jensen, Riley Morey, Carsn Perkes, Matt Young and Hagen Hennefer.
“We have also added a few—Colton Larna, Will Parke and Chris Gamino, who was absent last year due to knee surgery.”
Morey finished fourth in the 200 (23.25) and fifth in the 400 (52.12). He posted the fastest 400 time in 1A last year at 50.99. Perkes was one spot out of the 200 final in 23.83.
“Our throwers are strong and ready to compete for tickets to the state meet,” Morey said. “Seniors Teegan Kirkland and Franco Ocampo will lead the way with the discus. Other throwers we will be looking forward to watching are Jon Harmon, Chris Ruiz and Wrangler Marcroft.
“Our distance program is growing in numbers and in effort—Ronan and Pieran Hoy, Josh Peterson, Riley Stocking and Brodie Quillin.
“Every athlete will play an important role for our team. We are looking forward to getting on the track and to start racing.”
