The Carey boys' basketball team got back to its winning ways with a 70-53 victory over host Oakley on Jan. 13.
After dropping contests to Lighthouse Christian and Castleford, the Panthers did all their damage in the first and third quarters.
Carey held an 18-9 advantage after eight minutes and used a 20-8 third period for a 53-34 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Senior standout Carsn Perkes led the winners with a game-high 42 points. He also hauled in 11 rebounds. He was 15-for-27 from the floor.
Owen Parke added nine points and three assists, Chris Gamino six points and three assists, Riley Morey and Conner Simpson two steals each, and Preston Wood six points.
Carey (8-4, 1-2) welcomes the Sun Valley Community School on Jan. 17, visits Hansen (3-9, 0-3) on Jan. 19 and heads to Glenns Ferry (7-6, 1-2) on Jan. 20. All games begin at 7:30 p.m.
