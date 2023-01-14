23-01-13-carey-boys-parke

Carey's Owen Parke goes up for a shot during a game earlier in the season against Lighthouse Christian. He scored nine points as the Panthers defeated Oakley on Jan. 13.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

The Carey boys' basketball team got back to its winning ways with a 70-53 victory over host Oakley on Jan. 13.

After dropping contests to Lighthouse Christian and Castleford, the Panthers did all their damage in the first and third quarters.

Carey held an 18-9 advantage after eight minutes and used a 20-8 third period for a 53-34 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

