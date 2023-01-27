_DSC0956

Members of the Carey coaching staff and team members smile after a play during the first half of the Panthers’ 68-57 victory on Jan. 24.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

The Carey boys' basketball team won its sixth in a row with a 70-67 victory at Raft River on Jan. 26.

Junior Owen Parke had 21 points and senior Carsn Perkes 20 as the Panthers raised their records to 13-4 overall and 5-2 in Snake River Conference action.

They visit Wendel on Jan. 28 and finish the regular season with home contests against Shoshone on Feb. 1 and Murtaugh on Feb. 8. Every game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

