The Carey boys' basketball team won its sixth in a row with a 70-67 victory at Raft River on Jan. 26.
Junior Owen Parke had 21 points and senior Carsn Perkes 20 as the Panthers raised their records to 13-4 overall and 5-2 in Snake River Conference action.
They visit Wendel on Jan. 28 and finish the regular season with home contests against Shoshone on Feb. 1 and Murtaugh on Feb. 8. Every game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Senior point guard Conner Simpson chipped in with nine rebounds, six points, five assists and two steals. Senior Colton Larna added six points and five boards. Perkes had seven assists, four caroms and two steals, senior Riley Morey five points and sophomore Preston Wood seven rebounds and five points.
Carey held a 56-45 lead entering the fourth quarter, but host Raft River made it interesting late.
The Panthers shot 52% (22-for-42) from inside the arc, but only 58% (14-for-24) from the free throw line.
