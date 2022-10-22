The Carey football team guaranteed itself a home playoff game with a dominating performance Friday night.
The Panthers blanked Raft River, 50-0, on Derrick Parke Memorial Field to set up a 1AD1 home playoff game next week.
"I think this was a statement game," senior running back Colton Larna said.
He wasn't kidding.
Carey ran the ball 36 times for 301 yards and five touchdowns on Senior Night and held the Trojans to 89 yards on 47 carries.
"It comes down to our pride as a defense," senior Ellis Jensen said of maintaining the shutout. "Especially this year. This is probably the best it's been in a really long time. It also comes down to our morale as well."
Raft River had a third-and-5 at Carey's 6-yard line on its first drive but lost nine yards on a sack and only gained four yards on fourth down.
The Trojans started on the Panthers' 37 after a good kickoff return to open the second half. On first-and-goal from the 10, they were called for holding and then went another six yards back on a run.
A third-and-goal from the 26 was a 19-yard pass play, and a fourth-and-goal from the 7 was a 6-yard run.
Carey senior standout Conner Simpson went 88 yards three snaps later for a 38-0 lead with 7:40 left in the third quarter.
Simpson finished with 148 yards and two scores on 16 carries.
"We wanted to assert the run first, then it opens up everything else," Simpson said. "The blockers did amazing. Everyone did their job, and we were able to pound it all over them."
Panthers sophomore quarterback threw the ball six times. He completed four for 61 yards, including a 32-yard pass-and-catch to Simpson with 104 seconds left in the first half for a 32-0 lead after Colton Larna ran in the two-pointer.
"If it's working, just keep going," Simpson said. "We just kept going with it and the blockers kept doing their jobs."
Carey ran the ball 21-of-22 snaps after a pass on its second play from scrimmage.
"It really is a mentality," said Larna, who went for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 11 rushes. "The biggest thing is communication with your blockers. Without blockers, were nothing. If our front three isn't working we're useless.
"This biggest thing I focus on is communicating with my blockers and we're all on the same page. Other than that, it's making sure when they do their job I do my job—reading holes and making the right cut and using what they give me."
Simpson scored from the 4 on Carey's third possession and the rout was on.
Wood's sneak from the 1 capped a 13-play, 51-yard drive that took 4:55 off the board.
Larna went on a 48-yard run around right end for his first score and Simpson scored the next two—on the swing pass and the long run.
Larna scored from the 1 with 38.3 seconds left in the third quarter and senior Riley Morey intercepted a fourth-down pass and went yard—90 of them to be exact—for Carey's final score.
Wood also ran the ball six times for 42 yards.
"The run is always a big part of Carey's offense," Larna said. "You can't have a pass game without a run game in my opinion. Coach was saying, 'I don't see why we need to pass that much.' He said, 'Let's just get our run game buttoned up and run on them.'"
The Panthers averaged 8.36 yards per rush.
"It's been a weird year calling offense against all these different teams," said head coach Lane Kirkland, who coached his final regular season game. "We don't know what their strategies are. We don't know their personnel, like our old league.
"We've had to make a lot of adjustments all season long. We're throwing in space a lot more, just stuff we've never really ran before. But we know our run game has been good and we have two great running backs.
"It's like, 'Let's prove it tonight.' We just had to figure the blocking out a little bit after those first two series and then just trust it. We certainly did and we took off."
Raft River finished with 120 yards of offense.
(This story will be updated).
