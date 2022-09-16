The Carey football team is back in action tonight.
“We pushed the limits on our conditioning, took two days to prep for our opponents and mentally prepared for battle,” head coach Lane Kirkland said of the bye week.
The Panthers hit the road for a 7 p.m. start at Lighthouse Christian.
“We have played Lighthouse a number of times over the last few years in big games,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “They have a new coach, so there will be some changes there. But the same motivation to beat a rival is brewing within us and we expect to play our best game of the year on Friday.”
The Lions (0-2) are coming off a 30-26 loss at Raft River. They dropped a 38-30 decision to Grace to open the season. The Panthers lost to Grace, 7-0, to open their season.
Carey came from behind to defeat Butte County, 34-28, on Sept. 2.
“We have shown great maturity, physicality, and mental toughness in our first two outings,” Kirkland said. “I love how we are coming together, committing to better football every day and rallying to play our game.”
The Panthers average 302 yards per game. After a tough opener, getting shutout and turning the ball over six times, they found their footing against Butte County, throwing for 303 yards and running for 129.
Carey has 26 first downs through two outings, 11 via the pass and 11 the run. Four have come thanks to penalties.
Sophomore quarterback Justin Wood is 14-for-24 for 232 yards, two scores and two picks. Senior Carsn Perkes is 7-for-9 for 104 yards.
Perkes has caught eight passes for 122 yards.
Senior Conner Simpson has run the ball 24 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Colton Larna has 10 carries for 77 yards.
Perkes leads the defense with 22 tackles. He is followed by senior Ellis Jensen (16), junior Nik Versis (15), Larna (14), Simpson (12), senior Riley Morey (12) and junior Owen Parke (12).
With a smaller roster than usual of 25 players, Kirkland and the coaching staff are relying heavily on the younger players.
“There are no surprises at all from our younger guys,” Kirkland said. “We knew they were good. We knew their skill sets are real and they are really doing some great things.
“We are coming together, and the timing couldn’t be any better.”
Junior quarterback Justice Schrader leads Lighthouse Christian. He is 29-for-52 for 550 yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions and averaging 19 yards per completion. Schrader also has 133 yards and a score on 21 rushing attempts. Schrader has thrown to seven receivers, with junior Jack DeJong catching eight passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 28.8 yards per reception. ￼
