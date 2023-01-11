Forty-one years later and there’s a new sheriff in town.
The Carey football program has a new leader—and although this person is not from the Kirkland family tree, he is from the Panthers football family tree.
John Saili, a 2003 Carey graduate, was named the new bench boss last week, replacing Lane Kirkland, who replaced his father Heber Kirkland.
“This was always something we hoped we could do,” Saili said. “I didn’t think it would be a reality. It’s a dream come true.”
Heber and Lane Kirkland have run the football program for the past 41 years and Saili played for both of them.
“It’s definitely a lot of pressure. Those two have definitely set the bar really, really high. I’m up for the challenge,” he said. “I don’t know that I want to make anything my own right off the bat. With the standard that they set, it’s obviously working and it’s a great culture for the kids and the community. I don’t want to do anything to disrupt it, necessarily, but maybe find ways to make it my own eventually.
“Pressure is good. It keeps you motivated. It keeps you honest and it keeps you humble. You have to embrace it and I think it’s something we’re going to continue to do.”
Saili takes over for Lane Kirkland, who called it a career after the fall season. Kirkland coached 237 games and amassed a 194-43 record with a .819 winning percentage. In games played on Carey’s Derrick Parke Memorial Field, Kirkland’s home record ended up as 99-14 (.877).
Under the younger Kirkland’s guidance, Carey teams never experienced a losing season. They were unbeaten three times, in 2008, 2017 and 2018, and finished 11-1 on four separate occasions. His teams scored 10,518 points (44.8 per game) and yielded just 3,839 (16.3).
“Being under Coach K for the past seven years, and playing for his dad and him, I definitely learned the Kirkland way, and I think that’s going to be something … we’re not looking to change, because it obviously works, right? We’re going to find ways to make it our own. Hopefully in the near future.
“What that spin is, I couldn’t tell you what that is right now.”
Saili started coaching under Kirkland in 2016. He began as the offensive line coach and eventually moved into the roles of JV offensive coordinator and JV head coach.
“I’ve been spoiled being with Coach K,” Saili said.
In the seven years Saili has been on staff the Panthers have finished, third, won back-to-back state titles, second three years in a row and third this past season.
“I’ve been lucky enough to be surrounded by the high-pressure moments and watching him operate under those moments and being a part of helping him make those decisions in those moments,” Saili said.
Having a veteran staff and a veteran team gave the Panthers an attitude where they just didn’t panic, regardless of the situation.
“I think a lot of that came from our senior leadership,” Saili said. “We were fortunate to have that many seniors on the field at the same time and those boys were fortunate, too. They played in three state championship games prior to this year. To have that much experience throughout your high school career, you’re pretty fortunate.
“Most programs don’t go through the history of their school getting that much experience. You get to play three extra games every year, by the time they’re seniors they’ve played 10 more games than everyone else has and that adds up to experience.
“I’ve been fortunate to be with Coach K in those moments and be able to understand what real pressure feels like. It won’t be a new-found thing for us if we get there again, hopefully soon. We all know it’s going to be an uphill battle.”
Saili, an alfalfa and barley farmer, will have assistant coaches Lane Durtschi and Dusty Simpson back in the saddle.
“Coach Durtschi has been with Coach K for years,” Saili said. “He knows the defense inside and out. I know I’m going to leaning on him pretty heavily. I’m going to look for his guidance and his experience.
“He’s been in these tough games and situations way more than I ever have. There’s gonna come a time when I don’t know what to do, and I’ll turn to coach Durtschi.”
The biggest thing Saili would like to see is an increase in numbers so the Panthers can put together a full junior varsity schedule.
“We lose some very talented seniors and those are going to be big shoes to fill, but we’ve got a lot of young kids coming up,” he said. “Because they didn’t get their JV season in, nobody got to see what they are capable of. Hopefully we’ll get enough kids out to have a JV season and continue to build this program.
“That’s where experience is gained. You don’t gain experience standing on the sideline. These JV kids at practice are going against some of the best athletes in the state. But they still missed out on playing against JV competition for four quarters.
“I think we have a great dynamic. They get experience at practice playing against some of the best athletes in the state, which preps them for the next season. But, at the same time, we need the JV program back badly to build this program so these young kids can get the playing time needed.” ￼
