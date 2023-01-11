John Saili Carey football

John Saili, a 2003 Carey graduate, is the Panthers’ new football head coach.

 Express photo by Mike Mathison

Forty-one years later and there’s a new sheriff in town.

The Carey football program has a new leader—and although this person is not from the Kirkland family tree, he is from the Panthers football family tree.

John Saili, a 2003 Carey graduate, was named the new bench boss last week, replacing Lane Kirkland, who replaced his father Heber Kirkland.

sports@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments