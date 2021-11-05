The entire state of Idaho separates the Carey Panthers and the Mullan/St. Regis Tigers, but this Saturday the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 8-man Football Tournament quarterfinals bring these two teams together.
The Panthers of Carey (9-0) will welcome an interesting case of a team on Nov. 6. The Mullan/St. Regis Co-Op team is one squad made up of two high schools that are 40 miles apart on Interstate-90 in two different states (Mullan, Idaho and St. Regis, Montana) and a mountain pass in between (Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area).
With such a separation to make the whole case work, the Tigers will travel even farther to try and spoil the Panthers’ season. Mullan/St. Regis (7-1) is a team that will give the Panthers issues on both sides of the ball. And as both teams couldn’t be farther apart, the Panthers and Tigers are quite similar.
The Tigers are averaging 54.3 points per game (380 points scored) and allowing only 17.7 points per game on defense, which is statistically the best team the Panthers will have played all year.
The Tigers received the lone District 1 invitation to the state tournament by winning the North Star League with a 4-0 league record. The one loss the Tigers had was the first game of the season when Mullan/St. Regis played at Thompson Falls of Montana, losing the contest, 44-26.
Since that loss, the Tigers went on to win every game on the schedule. Their biggest victory was against Clark Fork with a 68-8 victory. The Tigers put up 60-plus points four times this year with a 72-20 win against Lakeside on Sept. 10.
Carey is 5-0 at home and is averaging 52.4 points per game and allowing only 12.4 points on defense. In a typical season, the Panthers put up multiple 60-plus games; however, Carey has scored over 60 points just twice.
The Tigers defense will have to focus on junior tailback Connor Simpson (177 all-purpose yards versus Timberline). Simpson leads the team with 33 touchdowns and 214 total points scored. Last week, Simpson eclipsed the 100-yard mark (157 yards) for the eighth time this season—he’s also gone over 200 yards twice this year.
With the inclusion of junior Carsn Perkes at quarterback, the Panthers have created another offensive threat. Senior Chase Bennion will still be the signal-caller on Saturday, but with Perkes’ versatility, Carey’s offense added another threat for the Tigers to game-plan over.
Another offensive breakout is junior wide receiver Riley Morey, who had a stellar game last week against Timberline (54-6 win) with 62 yards receiving and two touchdowns, including a 45-yard TD reception.
The Panthers and Tigers kick off the game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Derrick Parke Memorial Field in Carey. The game will also be live streamed on IdahoSports.com. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In