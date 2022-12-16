Gettysburg College graduate and Wood River High School alum Amy Cantrell was named the Centennial Conference Track Athlete of the Week for Dec. 5-12.
She led the Bullets with a 3:08.34 in the 1,000 meters, which set a school record. That time is No. 3 in the nation. She was also a member of the 4x400 relay team that finished fourth.
Cantrell is also a member of the conference Fall Academic Honor Roll and earned her degree in International and Global Studies and Political Science. Cantrell attained all-region honors last month when she finished 32nd at the Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional Cross Country Championships. Her 23:05.5 was her best collegiate 6,000-meter time.
