It was showtime at Shoshone.
A trip to state, a conference championship and small-town pride were all on the line Wednesday night as the No. 1-seeded Carey Panthers and the No. 2 Camas County Mushers clashed on the hardwoods of Shoshone High School.
The last time these two teams met, it came down to the final possession, with the Panthers standing victorious with a 1-point win. This time, Camas County avenged the regular-season loss, notching an 11-point win, 57-46.
The Mushers (20-3) attacked with clever ball-handling and crisp passing, taking the lead in the second half and burning the clock down to a championship trophy. In the process, Camas County booked a trip to the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 Real Dairy Shootout.
Senior Breken Clarke led the Mushers with 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Sophomore Emmett Palan (14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks) and senior Dawson Kramer (13 points, 7 rebounds) helped the Mushers to stay in control—especially in the second half.
“Give them credit,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said. “They came ready to play. If we stopped at halftime, we’d be in good shape.”
The Panthers (18-6) held a 29-25 lead at halftime, but that evaporated quickly in the third quarter when the Mushers came out red-hot. Camas County separated the lead by outscoring Carey, 22-7, all but silencing the Carey crowd in the third quarter, which sat opposite of a raucous fanbase across the gym as Camas County’s faithful screamed and shouted.
“They exposed some things on us,” Simpson said. “We didn’t guard Breken as well as we could have. We didn’t shoot well enough. We didn’t take care of the ball.”
The second half was brutal for Carey. Although both teams had 25 rebounds in the game, Carey only had 7 rebounds after halftime. Also, Carey had 13 turnovers in the game—10 in the second half. Of the 13 turnovers, 9 were Camas County steals.
Leading all scorers was Carey junior Carsn Perkes with 18 points and 8 rebounds. He was hard to stop in the first half (13 first-half points), but the Camas County defense swarmed Perkes, frustrating him. He struggled in the fourth quarter with 4 turnovers and a technical foul.
Senior Chase Bennion had 12 points and 7 rebounds.
Camas County will most likely get a top seed in the state tournament with the win; Camas County was ranked No. 1 in the IdahoSports.com Coaches Poll for much of the season, which should bode well for the Mushers.
As for Carey, the Panthers will face the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats, which defeated No. 3 Castleford before Carey and Camas County played.
“They’re playing well, and they want it, too,” Simpson said.
The last time Carey and SVCS played, Perkes went off for 35 points in the 52-49 win.
The tip-off for the second slot to state is at 7 p.m. tonight at Shoshone High School. ￼
