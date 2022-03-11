With his sinker working effectively, Lipscomb University redshirt sophomore righty Ike Buxton of Ketchum earned his first pitching win of the 2022 season Sunday with six innings of shutout pitching before 367 college baseball fans at Ken Dugan Field in Nashville, Tennessee.
Buxton (86 pitches, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks) allowed only one hit and secured 12 ground-ball outs of the 21 batters he faced during Lipscomb’s 15-3 home win over Northern Illinois. It gave the host Bison (7-4) a weekend sweep of Northern Illinois (0-11), following 6-5 wins Friday and Saturday.
A 2018 Wood River High School graduate who played baseball, football and hockey in Hailey, Buxton is the son of Matt and Nancy Buxton. He is a 6-3, 210-pound prospect for Lipscomb’s 16th-year coach Jeff Forehand (605-566-1 over 22 coaching seasons, 404-424 at Lipscomb).
Last spring, Buxton started 10 games for NCAA Division 1 Lipscomb in his first season in the Nashville, posting a 4-5 record and 5.36 ERA in 48 frames. This spring, he had two no-decisions covering nine innings as a starter in 6-5 Lipscomb losses against Akron on Feb. 20 and Pittsburgh on Feb. 27.
Before migrating to Tennessee, Ike was a member of a Boise State University baseball team that restarted its Division 1 baseball program after a 37-year absence in 2018-19. Buxton red-shirted at BSU in 2019 and appeared out of the bullpen in four games during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign in Boise.
Lipscomb finished 18-29 in 2021, including 8-13 in the 12-team Atlantic Sun conference. This year’s team facing a 54-game schedule has nine seniors, five juniors and 18 sophomores. League play begins March 18 at home with Jacksonville State.
The Bison also has games with perennial powers Georgia March 11-13 on the road, along with Louisville away on April 22 and Tennessee away on April 5. Lipscomb hosts national power Vanderbilt on March 29. The regular season ends on May 21.
