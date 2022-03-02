Burley High School standout Amari Whiting was named the 4A Girls Basketball Tournament MVP, according to IdahoSports.com. The University of Oregon commit led the Bobcats to the IHSAA 4A Real Dairy Shootout Championship, averaging 29.7 points per game, 12.3 RPG, 2.3 APG and 5.3 SPG. Other Great Basin 7 players honored were Sydney Searle (Burley), Sadie Drake (Mountain Home) and Maddie Keener (Mountain Home). All three were named to the Honorable Mention list.
