Burley High School’s Amari Whiting has officially announced her decision to sign with the University of Oregon Women's basketball team. Whiting—a 4-star guard—announced on her Twitter page on Monday morning. Whiting, who is only a junior, is the No. 33 ranked player in ESPN’s Top 60 rankings for 2023. Last season, Whiting led the Bobcats with 25.4 points per game, 8.9 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.7 assists. She was also named 4A Idaho State Player of the Year in 2020.
Burley’s Whiting to sign with Oregon
