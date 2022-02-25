The Burley High School varsity girls basketball team took down Skyline in the IHSAA 4A state championships last week as junior Amari Whiting lit up the stage with 25 points and 11 rebounds. The University of Oregon commit gained 89 points in the tournament, averaging 29.6 points per game, a new state record. She also set a new free throw record with 28. The Bobcats finished the year 25-1 and 12-0 in the Great Basin 7 Conference.

