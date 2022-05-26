After leading the Burley girls basketball team to a state championship, Amber Whiting is leaving to coach at her alma mater. Whiting has been named the next women’s basketball coach at Brigham Young University, the seventh coach in school history. Whiting takes over for Jeff Judkins, who’s retiring after 21 seasons. The Cougars finished with a record of 26-4 last season, earning a berth to the NCAA Tournament, where they lost in the first round. Amber will coach BYU in their final season in the West Coast Conference; the Cougars depart for the Big XII in 2023.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments