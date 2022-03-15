The Great Basin 7 Conference basketball awards were announced last week between the boys and girls teams, with Burley High School leading the way.
Wood River junior forward Korbin Heitzman (14.8 points per game) was named to the Second Team, while sophomore guard Cooper Fife (11 ppg) was named as an Honorable Mention.
Senior Olivia Adams was named as an Honorable Mention for the girls.
Nine total Burley awards were given out, with junior guard Amari Whiting winning the Great Basin 7 “Player of the Year” for the girls’ awards. In addition, Amber Whiting was named “Coach of the Year” as the Bobcats won the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A Real Dairy Shootout Girls Championship.
Whiting averaged 26.9 ppg, 10.5 rebounds, 5.7 steals and 3.6 assists per game in the 2021-22 season. In the state championship game, she scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to beat Skyline, 58-43. Whiting—who committed to the University of Oregon— was also named State Tournament MVP.
Burley senior Lynzey Searle was named to the First Team and senior Sydney Searle was named to the Second Team.
Burley’s Mac Stannard was named “Coach of the Year.” In addition, junior Stockton Sheets was named to the First Team, and senior Adam Kloepfer was named to the Second Team, while senior Stockton Page and junior Ramsey Trevino were named as Honorable Mentions.
