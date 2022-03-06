In another hotly contested match, the No. 3 Rockland Bulldogs escaped the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa Saturday morning and claimed the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 State Championship by beating the top-seeded Camas County Mushers, 53-51.
With 8.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Camas had a chance to tie or win the game, but sophomore Tristin Smith’s shot as the buzzer rang fell short, and the Bulldogs to celebrate at mid-court as the state champions.
“Our objective was to win state,” Camas County head coach Jamon Frostenson said. “So, when you set your goal on that, anything less is disappointing. These guys are such class acts and competitors. I’m really proud of them.”
Camas County hadn’t seen the style of defense Rockland plays (1-3-1 zone), which caused Frostenson and his coaching staff to adjust as the game progressed. Frostenson also said that his team made some defensive mistakes down the stretch, which Rockland capitalized on.
The final 2:45 of the fourth quarter had its fair share of controversial calls, most notably a split-second blocking call that sent Brigham Permann (22 points) to the free throw line with 22 seconds that could have just as easily been called a charge. The junior guard hit both free throws to give the Bulldogs the lead and the victory.
Camas County’s two seniors—Dawson Kramer and Breken Clarke—played their hearts out again despite falling short of bringing Camas County (21-4) its first state boys basketball championship since 1974.
Clarke led all scorers with 23 points and 11 rebounds on 10-for-18 shooting; however, he went 1-for-6 from the 3-point line. Kramer finished with 6 points and 4 rebounds.
“I’m going to miss them,” Frostenson said. “They’re such a great group of seniors. It’s been awesome to see how [Kramer and Clarke] led and brought the younger guys along this season.”
For Rockland (22-3), Permann led the Bulldogs while center Teague Matthews had 11 points and 11 rebounds down low.
Council 63, Carey 55
It was a brutal ending to the IHSAA 1AD2 State Tournament for the Carey Panthers.
Carey was one point away from making the final when the Panthers lost in overtime to eventual champions Rockland, which pitted Carey against Council for the third-place game.
Carey (19-7) came out flat and Council (19-5) did not, and the Lumberjacks surprised the Carey faithful with a 63-55 win.
Carey and Council battled back and forth for most of the game, but the Lumberjacks pulled away in the fourth quarter, going on a 15-8 run to finish off the Panthers.
“We didn’t seem like we had urgency,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said. “Mentally, we weren’t tough today. Council came ready to play, and we didn’t.”
Junior Carsn Perkes led all scorers with 29 points and 14 rebounds, but he was the only offensive threat for Carey.
The McLinn Brothers bothered the Panthers all day. Senior Thatcher McLinn (17 points, 9 rebounds) and junior Porter McLinn (19 points, 5 rebounds) were the game's top duo.
The Lumberjacks also had 41 rebounds, whereas the Panthers had 30.
Check out Wednesday’s print edition of the Idaho Mountain Express sports section for full coverage of both games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In