In front of a packed house for its home opener in Hailey, the Wood River High School varsity boys basketball team clawed and fought hard with the visiting Buhl Indians on Wednesday night.
What could have been a resounding win for the Wolverines turned into a tough loss when Buhl senior guard Cade Deboard caught fire in the second half to lead the Indians to a 69-65 final.
Deboard had an even 18 points in each half, 36 in all. He totaled five three-pointers and had six rebounds to go along with a 5-for-7 shooting night at the free throw line.
Regardless of how the Wolverines (0-3) played, Deboard was just too much for them to handle.
“Some nights you face a great performer and tonight they had that guy,” WRHS head coach Juan Martinez said. “In Southern Idaho, you face great coaches every night. We will get better and I will get better. Together we will endure the growing pains of building a strong program.”
Deboard’s performance shouldn’t take away from the exciting play that Wood River displayed. Aside from Deboard’s scoring, Wood River held Buhl (1-2) in check. Sophomore point guard Cooper Fife played grittily and led the Wolverines with 17 points. He also went 4-for-4 at the free throw line.
Junior Mosi Slotten was unstoppable on the boards, giving Wood River everything he had with 12 rebounds (five offensive). In all, Wood River outrebounded Buhl, 40-19.
The game showed huge improvement from last season. Junior Korbin Heitzman (6 points, 10 rebounds) provided some razzle-dazzle for the fans with a second-quarter slam dunk on the baseline. Hetizman’s slam caused the Wood River faithful to go wild and prompted the Wolverines to go on a 7-0 run. During that run, junior Owen Stouffer (6 points, 6 rebounds) scored a layup and Fife nailed a three-pointer.
“I’m proud of our community for supporting this team,” Martinez said. “It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces. I hope the fans enjoyed how hard we play. We keep coming after it, every second of every game. That’s the kind of effort that brings communities together. I’m lucky to be coaching such a quality group of young men.”
Wood River did its part at the free throw line, going 6-for-7 as a team. Buhl went 15-for-20.
Wood River played another home game after press deadline on Thursday against Jerome (3-1).
The Wolverines have another shot at the Indians next week on Dec. 16 at Buhl before heading into the holiday break. After school resumes, Wood River welcomes Burley (0-3) on Jan. 6. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In