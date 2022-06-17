BSU logo
Courtesy image by BSU

Boise State University has won a national award during the offseason: The Best Institutional Program at the Inaugural NIL Awards at the College Football Hall of Fame. Boise State beat out Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Oklahoma and Ohio State. In addition, BSU has a voluntary, non-exclusive agreement available to all Bronco student-athletes. Athletes' participation in the agreement allows Boise State’s in-house agency to represent them, seek opportunities and include them in group licensing deals.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments