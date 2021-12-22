Bristol Mountain in New York and U.S. Ski and Snowboard have announced that the Toyota 2022 U.S. Aerials Freestyle Championships will take place on Saturday, March 19. The event was originally scheduled for New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31. The moved was to allow the mountain to make more snow for the event. Bristol Mountain hosted the 2020 U.S. Aerials.

