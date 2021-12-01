Rosie Brennan led the Americans with a fifth-place finish to lead four of her Davis U.S. Cross Country athletes into the top-30 in Sunday’s cold FIS Cross-Country World Cup freestyle pursuit in Ruka, Finland. Jessie Diggins continued to make strides in her early season form, finishing 11th. In the men’s race, Gus Schumacher finished 11th in the six-up sprint to the line in the 15-kilometer pursuit.
Brennan, Diggins, Schumacher place high in Ruka
