American Breezy Johnson—who sits third in the World Cup downhill standings—will miss the entire 2022 Beijing Olympics. Johnson tore cartilage in her right knee during a training crash Friday, Jan. 21. Johnson and Mikaela Shiffrin have been the top two U.S. Alpine skiers over the last two seasons. Johnson said she felt a crack in her knee during her second training run, and an MRI revealed cartilage tear.

