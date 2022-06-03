The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team announced Wednesday that Kristen Bourne will join the U.S. Cross-Country Ski Team staff as D-Team coach. Bourne, who has worked with the team on several projects as a ski technician and coach, replaces Kate Johnson, who has coached the D-Team for the past two seasons. Last summer Bourne also worked with current D-Team athletes Will Koch, Sammy Smith and Michael Earnhart during a National Training Group camp in Park City. In a previous article from May 13, Johnny Hagenbuch was omitted from a story about making the B-Team. Hagenbuch was elevated from the D-Team to the B-Team for the 2022-23 season.

