The Boulderdash is returning to Bald Mountain April 9.

 Courtesy image from SVSEF

Team registration is now open for the second annual Boulderdash on Saturday, April 9, on Bald Mountain. Presented by the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and Sun Valley Resort, the Boulderdash is a great way to celebrate spring, complete with costumes, scavenger hunts and a wild goose chase. This year, Sun Valley is partnering with SVSEF to take this team-driven event to a whole new level with an incredible scavenger hunt around Bald Mountain. Registration for a team of four is $100. All proceeds support the SVSEF. To register, go to www.secure.qgiv.com/for/202boudas/. For more information, visit www.svsef.org/events/2022-boulderdash/.

